Entrepreneur Magazine:
August 2008
Featured Article
The economy may be down, but the expansion capital outlook remains positive in 2008.
We show you 10 ways to save during startup--and which investments are worth the splurge.
Venture capitalists showed entrepreneurs the big bucks in 2007. Could one of our top VC firms be looking for a business like yours this time around?
Related Articles
Constructive feedback can be a big boost for your business.
Be in the Know About the Next Big Thing.
5 min read
How to keep your site's operating costs low while still boosting profits
Buying out your boss? You can do it--and get a good deal.
Forget cold calling--now, getting leads is as simple as counting to two.
John Jantsch
Marketing Consultant, Speaker, Author, and Founder of the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network.
| 3 min read
These entrepreneurs jumped at the chance to be franchisees while they were young--and their determination and drive are paying off.
In college, you've got the whole green business world in your hands.
These cosmetics connoisseurs are giving major brands a run for their money.
Should you share your company's financial woes with employees?
