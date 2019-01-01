Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2008
Why This Election Matters To You
McCain and Obama weigh in on health care, taxes and the economy.
Surviving Business Boot Camp
Programs nationwide offer budding entrepreneurs lessons in startup.
A Fuel-Friendly Truck
Ford's latest full-size puts the super in Super Duty.
Related Articles
Tech: A New Take
Do women bring an extra something to technology research and development? We asked several women helming their own tech companies for their insight.
Join Forces Online
Web-based collaboration technology plays go-between when face-to-face isn't possible.
Marketing
11 Public-Speaking Pointers
A successful speech should always end with a standing ovation--here's how to get yours.
Pre-Election Stock Report
How will your investment portfolio fare when the new president takes office?
The Price of Gas
Look to the brighter side of increasing oil prices: It can actually fuel you to become a better entrepreneur.
How to Make a Million
These 7 industries hold seven-figure potential. Find out how to get started in each one--and take one step closer to a richer life.
Start a Search Engine Company
This duo stands apart from the big guys with its people search technology.