Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2009

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2009
Featured Article

The Best Things in Life are Free

We show how you can start, run and grow your business for, you guessed it, free.

A Sedan for Showing Off

Acura's latest luxury car combines gears and gadgets.

10 Blogs to Write Today

If blogging is part of your marketing plan, get started on these ideas.

Top 10 Franchises for 2009
Franchises

Top 10 Franchises for 2009

Here's how this year's biggest franchise players stack up.
4 min read
Subway Hits the Spot
Subway

Subway Hits the Spot

The No. 1 franchise on our 30th Annual Franchise 500® marks some milestones of its own.
Dennis Romero | 5 min read
How to Research a Franchise
Franchises

How to Research a Franchise

One of the most important parts of buying a franchise is doing your homework. So get out there and grill the people who know the franchise best.
Carol Tice Owner of Make a Living Writing | 7 min read
The Anatomy of an FDD
Franchises

The Anatomy of an FDD

We break down your most tedious--and valuable--franchise research tool into digestible bites.
Jeff Elgin | 9 min read
How are Franchisees Dealing?
Franchises

How are Franchisees Dealing?

The economy has many businesses in a slump. We spoke with several franchisees to see how they're overcoming obstacles.
Sara Wilson | 6 min read
Franchising Hot Spots
Franchises

Franchising Hot Spots

Which franchise categories hold the most promise for 2009? We break it down and give you the first look.
Sara Wilson | 6 min read
Starting the Mobile Content Revolution
Technology

Starting the Mobile Content Revolution

The mobile content revolution started with Brian Levin.
2 min read
Signing On Made Simple
Technology

Signing On Made Simple

OpenID reduces the number of passwords and user names you need.
Amanda C. Kooser | 2 min read
Collaborate Virtually
Technology

Collaborate Virtually

Work together online with these new services.
Amanda C. Kooser | 2 min read
