Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2009
Featured Article
Laid Off in 2008? Start a Business in 2009
3 budding entrepreneurs share how they made the most of their recent job losses.
Do Marketing Counterstrikes Work?
It's tempting to answer a competitor's ad campaign, but stick to what makes you unique.
The "Unblinging" Of Millennials
The generation is affected by current conditions, but members will stay true to their characteristics.
Related Articles
Ready For Anything
The Art of Strategic Alliances
Look for three factors before making a decision on a new ally.
Small Business Heroes
Generate Buzz about Your Business
Sometimes buzz happens. Most times, however, you need to create it.
Ready For Anything
Greenbox's Gurus Are the New Power Rangers
They're just your average tech moguls--saving the world, one power strip at a time.
Starting a Business
New Lingo You Should Know
Business vocabulary keeps growing. Here's a primer on the latest terminology.
Ready For Anything
Tech Hotbed: NYC
Wall Street may be taking its lumps, but tech is flourishing in the Big Apple.
Marketing
DNA Testing: A Growth Market
The barriers to entry are daunting, but the DNA market provides opportunities.
Ready For Anything
Business Lessons from Alternative Sources
The most valuable business lessons can be found in the places you'd least expect.
Ready For Anything
Building Up Teams--and Communities
These entrepreneurs help companies become teams, and they make it easy to give back.