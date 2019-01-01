Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2009
Featured Article
The Best Places for Entrepreneurs to Learn
Taking stock of the best places for entrepreneurs to learn.
How to Use Humor in Marketing
Humor can lead to a marketing grand slam--as long as it's done right.
Awkward!
10 Potentially Sticky Work Situations and How to Manage Them.
Starting a Business
The Psychology of Stress
You've managed to keep your business afloat, but how are you managing the stress?
Technology
Webcams Gone Creative
These four companies are leveraging the power of streaming video footage--and so can you.
Finance
Diversify to Minimize Risk
Maintaining a diverse portfolio helps to insure both you and your investment portfolio will live to fight another day.
Finance
When to Lower Your Price Point
You'll pay the price if you swing the wrong way when navigating the price point waters.
Starting a Business
Beware the Arrogant Venture Capitalist
Their weaknesses may vary , but there's typically a common characteristic not-great venture capitalists share: arrogance.
Ready For Anything
Run a Charity Like You Run a Business
The tenets of Biz 101 still apply, even if it's non-profit.
Ready For Anything
How to Interview for Integrity
Background checks are great, but skilled interviewing is even more essential.
Growth Strategies
Best Charge Cards for Business Travelers
Use corporate credit to your advantage when you're on the road.