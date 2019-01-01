Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2009
Featured Article
The Business of Bloodsport
From blood sport of taking down the opponent with style, to winning your audience with fashion.
Opportunities in Cloud Computing
Virtual 'cloud' holding space is replacing hard-drive-based PC storage.
Why Employees Need a Break
Checking personal e-mail, the latest news headlines or making personal phone calls does not a slacker make.
Growth Strategies
Think Like a Negotiator
Knowing how to negotiate is always important, especially when cash is tight.
Finance
How to Spy a Scam
It may be time to stop taking those longstanding relationships for granted.
Starting a Business
10 Tips for Successful Bootstrapping
Getting venture capital should not be the end all source of financing. The key to success is bootstrapping.
Starting a Business
7 Ways to Transform Your Business Model
The old business methods won't work anymore. It's time to evolve.
Marketing
Tap Into the Boomer Market
Baby boomers: 76 million strong and a force to be reckoned with.
Ready For Anything
The Fruits of Their Labor
These smoothie franchisees are passing their energy on to their customers.
Growth Strategies
4 Ways to Expand Your Confidence
Confidence is a trait that must be nurtured by confronting fear.
Go Virtual With Your Work Force
Outsourcing and virtual hiring can give you lower costs and enables you to work with talented employees all over the world.
Technology
Start a Blog For Your Business
Make sure you examine your business goals before jumping on the blogging bandwagon.