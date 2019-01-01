My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2009

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2009
Featured Article

Surfing's Next Safari

Firewire shapes a new generation of surfers.

The Business Owner's Flight Plan

Author Greg Rosner interrupts his trip to Hong Kong to share insight on the stages of an average business trip.

5 (More) Great Books on Entrepreneurship

Once you've read the first 100, check out these other works of entrepreneuial wisdom.

Will Business be Stimulated?
Finance

Will Business be Stimulated?

A panel of experts make predictions about the impact of the American Recovery and Reinvestment act of 2009.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
If It's Broke, Decorate It
Small Business Heroes

If It's Broke, Decorate It

This entrepreneur fell off her bike and into a successful business.
Jason Daley | 2 min read
Homelessness, Hair Care and 12,000 Bottles of Tequila
Ready For Anything

Homelessness, Hair Care and 12,000 Bottles of Tequila

How John Paul DeJoria became a billionaire
Dennis Romero | 9 min read
Ramp Up Marketing in a Downturn
Small Business Heroes

Ramp Up Marketing in a Downturn

5 ways to save money and still get your message heard.
Jeff Wuorio | 7 min read
Pay Me!
Finance

Pay Me!

How to get the money you're owned when no one seems to have any
Randy B. Hecht Author | 10 min read
Sharing the Micro Wealth
Starting a Business

Sharing the Micro Wealth

Kiva.org connects people making microloans to entrepreneurs around the world.
Jennie Dorris | 3 min read
Why Events are Going Virtual
Growth Strategies

Why Events are Going Virtual

As companies continue to costs, trade shows are becoming an expendable expense.
Lindsay Holloway | 2 min read
You Are What They Click
Technology

You Are What They Click

Picking the right website designer is the first step to defining your business online.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
What Can VoIP Do?
Technology

What Can VoIP Do?

Plus, how to find the best broadband service
2 min read
