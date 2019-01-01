Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2009
Featured Article
Surfing's Next Safari
Firewire shapes a new generation of surfers.
The Business Owner's Flight Plan
Author Greg Rosner interrupts his trip to Hong Kong to share insight on the stages of an average business trip.
5 (More) Great Books on Entrepreneurship
Once you've read the first 100, check out these other works of entrepreneuial wisdom.
Related Articles
Finance
Will Business be Stimulated?
A panel of experts make predictions about the impact of the American Recovery and Reinvestment act of 2009.
Small Business Heroes
If It's Broke, Decorate It
This entrepreneur fell off her bike and into a successful business.
Ready For Anything
Homelessness, Hair Care and 12,000 Bottles of Tequila
How John Paul DeJoria became a billionaire
Small Business Heroes
Ramp Up Marketing in a Downturn
5 ways to save money and still get your message heard.
Starting a Business
Sharing the Micro Wealth
Kiva.org connects people making microloans to entrepreneurs around the world.
Growth Strategies
Why Events are Going Virtual
As companies continue to costs, trade shows are becoming an expendable expense.
Technology
You Are What They Click
Picking the right website designer is the first step to defining your business online.