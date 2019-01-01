Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2009
The New Orleans Saints
In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, a new entrepreneurial culture is taking hold in New Orleans.
Looking Like a Million Bucks
Jeff Bozz and Devin Haman, the founders of Sunset Tan, get real about their business.
Test Your Structural Integrity
Why your business structure could be eating away at your company's bottom line
Related Articles
Growth Strategies
It's Not Easy Investing Green
With capital tight, experts warn to proceed with caution on your earth friendly investment strategy.
Starting a Business
Can Your Business Still Land a Loan?
Yes, it's still possible; you just have to know where to look.
Ready For Anything
It's a Bird. It's a Plane. It's a.Bird on a Plane?
Send Fido across the country in a bona fide plane for pets.
Franchises
Retail Franchises to Start Now
From pets to furniture to health products, you'll surely find something to love in our list of 123 retail franchises.
Small Business Heroes
Franchising's Green Scene
Environmentally friendly franchises can mean business success--just be sure they're as green as they claim.
Starting a Business
The Venture Capital Infusions
Federal incentives mean more money for VC firms--but what do they mean for you?
Ready For Anything
The Man Behind the Memes
Internet content connoisseur Ben Huh explains our fascination with cat photos, cheeseburger hats and misspelled words.