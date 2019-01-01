Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2009
Featured Article
Tony Hawk Carves a New Niche
The master of the half-pipe and creator of a skateboard empire is about to introduce his latest trick: a skateboard without wheels
The Greening of Lunch
Kids Konserve hopes its eco-conscious lunch products for kids will raise awareness for parents.
Conquering Your Fear of Fees
Savvy investors know to read the fine print about money-management charges.
Related Articles
Starting a Business
Your Startup May Be Worth Less Than You Think
The recession has resulted in a drop in the valuation of startups.
Starting a Business
What Have You Done for Me Lately?
Companies are under pressure to get the results of their marketing money. Here's how to prove you're delivering.
Ready For Anything
On the Itinerary: Your Future
Study abroad, and find the business opportunity of a lifetime.
Growth Strategies
The 40-Year-Old Intern
Midlife career crisis? Laid off? In transition? Here's how to test-drive your fantasy job.
Ready For Anything
The Cookbook Remixed
Tastebook.com gives cooking junkies a better method for recipe madness.
Starting a Business
Who's Getting VC Now?
A startup that helps businesses track consumers' phone purchases gets funding even sooner than its founders expected.