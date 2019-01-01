My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2009

Featured Article

Brewing Big (With a Micro Soul)

After 18 years of growth and with annual revenue about to break $100 million, Kim Jordan still maintains New Belgium's freewheeling spirit.

Is There a Tutor in the House?

Club Z! is earning high marks by sending credentialed teachers into the home

Candid Talk About Stock Options

Companies are clear: Stock options may not gain value. But employees still expect them. A burned senior VP at a big bank says just to cut her a bonus check.

The Importance of Being Liquid
Finance

The Importance of Being Liquid

Even amid signs of an economic bounce, it's still wise for entrepreneurs not to tie up their capital.
Rosalind Resnick | 4 min read
Save the Sale With Service
Marketing

Save the Sale With Service

5 strategies for polishing and protecting your customer-service reputation
Michael Port | 4 min read
Expertise in the Field
Ready For Anything

Expertise in the Field

Starfire Sports' founder applied what he learned in the tech sector to a nonprofit venture
Carol Tice Owner of Make a Living Writing | 2 min read
That's a Starbucks?
Franchises

That's a Starbucks?

When the coffee giant opened a 'stealth' outlet in its own hometown, it was the espresso shot heard around the world.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
Honk if You Can Read This
Small Business Heroes

Honk if You Can Read This

Sign spinning has morphed from curbside oddity to performance art--and a surprisingly effective way for a startup to grab attention.
Annie Lindstrom | 6 min read
Is it Really Innovation?
Ready For Anything

Is it Really Innovation?

Peter Diamandis talks about what innovation really is while Tim O'Reilly calls the I-word era "dead on arrival."
Joe Robinson | 4 min read
For More Sales, Create a Landing Page
Ready For Anything

For More Sales, Create a Landing Page

A well-conceived landing page sends the right signals about your company and can help boost conversion rates.
Mikal E. Belicove | 4 min read
The New Tastemakers
Ready For Anything

The New Tastemakers

Social media meets online retailing at ThisNext.com, making everyone a critic.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 2 min read
Wealth of Experience
Finance

Wealth of Experience

A history of startup success in the mobile ad game--and a strong market position--paid off when the founders of Nexage launched a new funding campaign.
Carol Tice Owner of Make a Living Writing | 4 min read
