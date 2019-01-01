Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2009
Featured Article
Brewing Big (With a Micro Soul)
After 18 years of growth and with annual revenue about to break $100 million, Kim Jordan still maintains New Belgium's freewheeling spirit.
Is There a Tutor in the House?
Club Z! is earning high marks by sending credentialed teachers into the home
Candid Talk About Stock Options
Companies are clear: Stock options may not gain value. But employees still expect them. A burned senior VP at a big bank says just to cut her a bonus check.
Finance
The Importance of Being Liquid
Even amid signs of an economic bounce, it's still wise for entrepreneurs not to tie up their capital.
Marketing
Save the Sale With Service
5 strategies for polishing and protecting your customer-service reputation
Ready For Anything
Expertise in the Field
Starfire Sports' founder applied what he learned in the tech sector to a nonprofit venture
Franchises
That's a Starbucks?
When the coffee giant opened a 'stealth' outlet in its own hometown, it was the espresso shot heard around the world.
Small Business Heroes
Honk if You Can Read This
Sign spinning has morphed from curbside oddity to performance art--and a surprisingly effective way for a startup to grab attention.
Ready For Anything
Is it Really Innovation?
Peter Diamandis talks about what innovation really is while Tim O'Reilly calls the I-word era "dead on arrival."
Ready For Anything
For More Sales, Create a Landing Page
A well-conceived landing page sends the right signals about your company and can help boost conversion rates.
Ready For Anything
The New Tastemakers
Social media meets online retailing at ThisNext.com, making everyone a critic.
Finance
Wealth of Experience
A history of startup success in the mobile ad game--and a strong market position--paid off when the founders of Nexage launched a new funding campaign.