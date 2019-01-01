Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2010
Featured Article
On the Nose
When Fabrice Penot pitched Le Labo--a fragrance company built on perfumes and no hype--investors laughed. Now with stores around the globe and millions in annual sales, Penot is the one who's smiling.
Building a Brand on a Budget
To elevate their digital profiles and carve out entrepreneurial niches, more businesses are turning to social media and other free digital marketing alternatives.
How to Negotiate a Lease
It's a buyer's market for commercial space, and landlords are offering huge concessions to new tenants--but you won't get a nickel unless you know what to ask for.
Related Articles
Ready For Anything
The 500-Calorie Smackdown
Two restaurants. Two menus. Two plans for major national expansion during roughly the same time frame. Let the food fight begin.
Franchises
Recession? What Recession?
How three companies beat the odds and made 2009 a very good year
Finance
More Mileage, Less Money
Which airline gives you a discount fare--and impeccable service? What hotel chain offers high style at half the price? Read on for Entrepreneur's Annual Value Award winners.
Finance
Best Business Hotels in America
Entrepreneur scoured the country and identified 15 hotels that go the distance--and beyond--for business travelers. And one hotel that tops them all
Growth Strategies
Aisle of Discontent
Biz travelers never had it better. So why are they still so cranky?
Growth Strategies
10 Twitter Feeds for Road Warriors
10 of the best Twitter feeds to follow for the latest in travel deals, news, advice and entertainment
Growth Strategies
Top 10 Business Travel Websites
The best travel sites give you great deals, accurate glimpses of your destination and warnings about the inevitable glitches you'll encounter along the way.