Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2010

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2010
Best Business Bars

Entrepreneur's guide to the best bars for doing business across the country--and the one bar that beats them all (would you believe it's in an airport?)

The Next Mission: Autonomy

Some veterans are discovering that the rigid life of the military can be the ideal preparation for the freedom of entrepreneurship.

Make Mine a Mojito

We've put together the ultimate, coast-to-coast guide to the best bars for doing business.

The Big Time
Franchises

The Big Time

Multiple-unit ownership has taken over the franchise world.
Jason Daley | 11 min read
Should You Tap Your 401(k) to Start Your Business?
Starting a Business

Should You Tap Your 401(k) to Start Your Business?

Thousands of Americans are using retirement savings to start new businesses. Some thrive, others founder. Is the gamble worth it?
Julie Bennett | 11 min read
The Bank in Your Backyard
Growth Strategies

The Bank in Your Backyard

Building strong connections with community banks can pay off during uncertain economic times.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 10 min read
The Voices of Venture Capital
Starting a Business

The Voices of Venture Capital

4 leading venture capitalists offer their takes on the ups and downs of VC investment, what captures their attention and the best ways to seek out VC money.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 11 min read
The Future Has Been Delivered to Your Mailbox
Ready For Anything

The Future Has Been Delivered to Your Mailbox

Dukky is merging the junk in the mail with social marketing and web technology--and creating a staggeringly effective marketing machine.
Jason Meyers | 10 min read
The Worst Business Bar in America

The Worst Business Bar in America

And why, sometimes, it's exactly the bar you want.
2 min read
Strokes of Genius

Strokes of Genius

Whether it's a scapegoat or a block of metal you hit until it becomes a chair, there's something genius in each of these.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 2 min read
The Easiest Way to Raise Money
Ready For Anything

The Easiest Way to Raise Money

It's simple: Don't spend it. Here are 10 ways entrepreneurs waste their hard-earned capital.
Kate Lister | 4 min read
Risk it When You're Young
Ready For Anything

Risk it When You're Young

Why you shouldn't wait to start your business: You may never get back to it.
Joel Holland | 4 min read
