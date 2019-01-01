Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2010
Best Business Bars
Entrepreneur's guide to the best bars for doing business across the country--and the one bar that beats them all (would you believe it's in an airport?)
The Next Mission: Autonomy
Some veterans are discovering that the rigid life of the military can be the ideal preparation for the freedom of entrepreneurship.
Make Mine a Mojito
We've put together the ultimate, coast-to-coast guide to the best bars for doing business.
Starting a Business
Should You Tap Your 401(k) to Start Your Business?
Thousands of Americans are using retirement savings to start new businesses. Some thrive, others founder. Is the gamble worth it?
Growth Strategies
The Bank in Your Backyard
Building strong connections with community banks can pay off during uncertain economic times.
Starting a Business
The Voices of Venture Capital
4 leading venture capitalists offer their takes on the ups and downs of VC investment, what captures their attention and the best ways to seek out VC money.
Ready For Anything
The Future Has Been Delivered to Your Mailbox
Dukky is merging the junk in the mail with social marketing and web technology--and creating a staggeringly effective marketing machine.
Strokes of Genius
Whether it's a scapegoat or a block of metal you hit until it becomes a chair, there's something genius in each of these.
Ready For Anything
The Easiest Way to Raise Money
It's simple: Don't spend it. Here are 10 ways entrepreneurs waste their hard-earned capital.
Ready For Anything
Risk it When You're Young
Why you shouldn't wait to start your business: You may never get back to it.