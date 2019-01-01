Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2010
Featured Article
Drew Brees: Saint for Small Business
Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to their first-ever Super Bowl title. Now he's backing local entrepreneurship and the city's economic revival.
The Turnaround Artist
Jim Pohlad inherited a failing team-the Minnesota Twins--on the verge of disappearing from baseball. What saved it? Thinking like a small business.
Green Fallout
The era when green marketing meant sunny logos and big environmental claims is over. Just ask BP.
Related Articles
Franchises
Losing the Dream, but Saving the Store
The recession is driving mom-and-pop businesses to transform into franchises.
Franchises
Ring it Up
Shoppers are venturing out again, so it's time to browse Entrepreneur's top retail franchises of 2010.
Ready For Anything
I'm an Entrepreneur; Get Me Out of Here!
Today's episode: How to turn a class project into a multimillion-dollar business. (No degree required.)
Finance
Is That a Business Credit Card in Your Wallet?
If it is, forget the Credit Card Act--you're as vulnerable as ever to sky-high rates, erratic billing and unexpected fees.
Ready For Anything
Strokes of Genius
Three genius innovations to make your life easier--or at least more fun
Ready For Anything
Beyond the Sporting Life
For pro athletes, entrepreneurial endeavors are a natural play.
Ready For Anything
Do You Believe in Super Angels?
An early-stage investor by any name can be just as useful to funding your business.