Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2010

The Game Changer: Digital Chocolate's Trip Hawkins

The last time this entrepreneur matched up against an industry giant, things didn't end so well. But it wasn't game over.

Funny or Die: 10 Essential Tweets

CEO Dick Glover follows a healthy mix of comedy, tech, business and sports feeds.

Never Fly Coach Again

A new business travel seminar teaches you how to fly first class for an economy fare.

Marketing

Trada aims to make broader online marketing capabilities more accessible--and affordable--to any size business
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
That JetBlue guy did it--you probably shouldn't follow suit, though
1 min read
Franchises

From cruising to carpet cleaning, you'll find plenty of opportunities on our list of the Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Project Grow

Part Two of a three-part series on home offices: Tips for choosing an optimal spot and staying organized.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read
Technology

Videoconferencing is more popular than ever, thanks to the ubiquity of broadband and increased acceptance of remote working.
Ericka Chickowski | 3 min read
Ready For Anything

An online effort to connect farmers with consumers trying to buy local gets a million-dollar VC infusion.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 3 min read
Ready For Anything

When Americans went crazy over pet chickens, one entrepreneur seized the inevitable opportunity.
S. Irene Virbila | 2 min read
Ready For Anything

Two entrepreneurs help tackle the clean-water crisis in impoverished communities around the world.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 3 min read
Ready For Anything

A new fleet of entrepreneurs are creating their own spin on the food-truck model some with seriously cool mobile retail.
Regina Schrambling | 14 min read
