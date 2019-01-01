My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2011

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2011
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Clean Tech's New Boss: Hara Founder Amit Chatterjee

Hara founder Amit Chatterjee brings a software angle to the green scene.

More Fast-Food Franchises Go Lean

High-calorie fare is so 2010. Fast food takes a lean turn this year. (You want fries with that oatmeal?)

Social Climbers: How Franchises Are Using Social Networking

Franchises are embracing the possibilities of social media platforms like Facebook to extend their brands.

Related Articles

Understanding the Franchise 500 Ranking
Franchises

Understanding the Franchise 500 Ranking

How Entrepreneur compiles its megalist of the world's top franchise systems.
5 min read
By the Numbers: The Census Report on Franchises
Franchises

By the Numbers: The Census Report on Franchises

A first-time review by the U.S. Census Bureau dissects franchising, one stat at a time.
Julie Bennett | 3 min read
10 Things I Hate About Your Franchise Disclosure Document
Franchises

10 Things I Hate About Your Franchise Disclosure Document

Listen up, franchisors. Craft a winning disclosure document by avoiding these pitfalls.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
How I Did It: Three Franchisee Success Stories
Franchises

How I Did It: Three Franchisee Success Stories

These franchise owners share something in common: An indomitable spirit, which makes their personal stories so enlightening.
Julie Bennett | 5 min read
Will I Make Money As a Franchisee?
Franchises

Will I Make Money As a Franchisee?

You can't always bet on a franchise success, but you can put the odds in your favor.
Julie Bennett | 13 min read
The Top 10 Franchises of 2011
Franchises

The Top 10 Franchises of 2011

Welcome a new No. 1 and the return of an American institution.
Jason Daley | 13 min read
The Outlook for Franchising in 2011
Franchises

The Outlook for Franchising in 2011

Consumer spending and hiring aren't expected to increase much in 2011. But for some franchises, it will be a different story.
Julie Bennett | 5 min read
10 Franchises for $20K (Or Less)
Franchises

10 Franchises for $20K (Or Less)

Franchise opps for the budget-minded.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
Back to Basics: Trends Shaping Franchising
Franchises

Back to Basics: Trends Shaping Franchising

Value. Affordability. Service. That's the winning combination for success in this year's Franchise 500.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 5 min read
