Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2011
Featured Article
Innovator: Shopkick's Cyriac Roeding Reinvents Retail
Meet Cyriac Roeding, the man reinventing shopping for the mobile era.
Jargon: Xoogler
Describes the swelling ranks of ex-Google employees headed for younger, nimbler startups--or starting companies of their own.
Custom Jewelry Goes Online for 'Generation Me'
Matt Lauzon's Gemvara puts the 'me' in e-commerce.
Related Articles
Finance
The Myth of Government Grants
Many government grants are available for small businesses, but research carefully.
Franchises
Trading the Corporate World for Franchise Ownership
From the corporate world to franchise ownership -- how business owners make the transition.
Franchises
A Fix-it Shop With a Twist
Nancy Herrington saves the day for customers of her Mr. Handyman franchise--and her community.
Small Business Heroes
A Surprising Business Idea
Who doesn't like a good mystery? Three entrepreneurs deliver the unexpected.
Franchises
A Mobile Franchise Brings the Party to Kids
Michael Falgares scored big and launched a portable franchise when he put video games on a custom trailer
Franchises
The No. 1 New Franchise: HealthSource
This is spinal tap. Actually, it's chiropractic services making its debut at No. 1 on our Top New Franchises list.
Technology
The Rebirth of Retail
Shopkick is retooling the concept of customer rewards with an app that delivers promotions.
Technology
Review: The HD Pro Webcam C910
Logitech's new HD Pro Webcam C910 lets you see the good, the bad and the weird mole on your client's face.