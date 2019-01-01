My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2011

Entrepreneur Magazine - March 2011
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Innovator: Shopkick's Cyriac Roeding Reinvents Retail

Meet Cyriac Roeding, the man reinventing shopping for the mobile era.

Jargon: Xoogler

Describes the swelling ranks of ex-Google employees headed for younger, nimbler startups--or starting companies of their own.

Custom Jewelry Goes Online for 'Generation Me'

Matt Lauzon's Gemvara puts the 'me' in e-commerce.

Related Articles

The Myth of Government Grants
Finance

The Myth of Government Grants

Many government grants are available for small businesses, but research carefully.
Kate Lister | 3 min read
Trading the Corporate World for Franchise Ownership
Franchises

Trading the Corporate World for Franchise Ownership

From the corporate world to franchise ownership -- how business owners make the transition.
Jason Daley | 12 min read
A Fix-it Shop With a Twist
Franchises

A Fix-it Shop With a Twist

Nancy Herrington saves the day for customers of her Mr. Handyman franchise--and her community.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
A Surprising Business Idea
Small Business Heroes

A Surprising Business Idea

Who doesn't like a good mystery? Three entrepreneurs deliver the unexpected.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 4 min read
A Mobile Franchise Brings the Party to Kids
Franchises

A Mobile Franchise Brings the Party to Kids

Michael Falgares scored big and launched a portable franchise when he put video games on a custom trailer
Jason Daley | 3 min read
The No. 1 New Franchise: HealthSource
Franchises

The No. 1 New Franchise: HealthSource

This is spinal tap. Actually, it's chiropractic services making its debut at No. 1 on our Top New Franchises list.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
The Rebirth of Retail
Technology

The Rebirth of Retail

Shopkick is retooling the concept of customer rewards with an app that delivers promotions.
Jason Ankeny | 13 min read
Aggravating, Unruly -- and Essential

Aggravating, Unruly -- and Essential

Editor-in-chief Amy Cosper on mobility.
Amy Cosper Editor in Chief/VP | 3 min read
Review: The HD Pro Webcam C910
Technology

Review: The HD Pro Webcam C910

Logitech's new HD Pro Webcam C910 lets you see the good, the bad and the weird mole on your client's face.
Jonathan Blum | 1 min read
