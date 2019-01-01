Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2011
Featured Article
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on Reinventing the Music Industry
For this iconoclastic rocker, there are no limits to how music can be packaged, delivered and consumed.
Entrepreneur's 2011 Best of the Best Franchises List
Find out what makes great franchises tick in our Best of the Best list for 2011
How to Foster Company Culture with Remote Employees
Creating and fostering the character of your company is imperative, even if your employees don't all share the same four walls.
SaleSpider: A New Business Matchmaker Site
With online dating sites as an inspiration, the founder of SaleSpider.com developed a site that connects small and midsize businesses with big opportunities
Growth Strategies
A Roadie Business: Teaching Bus Drivers to the Stars
A Nashville school trains people to get behind the wheel and shuttle rock entertainers to their next gig.
Franchises
Despite the Slowdown at Home, U.S. Franchises Expand Abroad
Many American franchises are not only surviving the recession but thriving in it by expanding their operations globally.
Technology
How a New App Is Helping Hotels Fill Rooms
A new mobile app helps the manager of an upstart New York City hotel fill empty rooms with travelers on the fly.
Technology
New Developments Pave the Way for Mobile Video Conferencing
Ready for video calling on your smartphone? It's ready for you.
For This Entrepreneur, Velvet Elvis Paintings Were Just the Start
A Portland painter finds her niche with customized paintings on the 1970s' favorite fuzzy fabric.
Technology
Three Tips for Video Conferences on a Mac
A guide to boosting the video collaboration aptitude of your Apple devices
An Online Jukebox Makes Music a Social Experience
Forget buying CDs or even downloading MP3s. With Rdio's streaming service, music moves from a purchase decision to a social experience.
Marketing
Marketing Without the ZIP
A California ruling makes it illegal to collect customer ZIP codes in-store. Time to find more innovative ways to collect data on your customers.