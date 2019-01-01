My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2011

Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2011
Featured Article

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on Reinventing the Music Industry

For this iconoclastic rocker, there are no limits to how music can be packaged, delivered and consumed.

Entrepreneur's 2011 Best of the Best Franchises List

Find out what makes great franchises tick in our Best of the Best list for 2011

How to Foster Company Culture with Remote Employees

Creating and fostering the character of your company is imperative, even if your employees don't all share the same four walls.

SaleSpider: A New Business Matchmaker Site
Ready For Anything

SaleSpider: A New Business Matchmaker Site

With online dating sites as an inspiration, the founder of SaleSpider.com developed a site that connects small and midsize businesses with big opportunities
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 2 min read
A Roadie Business: Teaching Bus Drivers to the Stars
Growth Strategies

A Roadie Business: Teaching Bus Drivers to the Stars

A Nashville school trains people to get behind the wheel and shuttle rock entertainers to their next gig.
Margaret Littman | 4 min read
Despite the Slowdown at Home, U.S. Franchises Expand Abroad
Franchises

Despite the Slowdown at Home, U.S. Franchises Expand Abroad

Many American franchises are not only surviving the recession but thriving in it by expanding their operations globally.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
How a New App Is Helping Hotels Fill Rooms
Technology

How a New App Is Helping Hotels Fill Rooms

A new mobile app helps the manager of an upstart New York City hotel fill empty rooms with travelers on the fly.
Dan O'Shea | 3 min read
New Developments Pave the Way for Mobile Video Conferencing
Technology

New Developments Pave the Way for Mobile Video Conferencing

Ready for video calling on your smartphone? It's ready for you.
Rich Karpinski | 3 min read
For This Entrepreneur, Velvet Elvis Paintings Were Just the Start
Ready For Anything

For This Entrepreneur, Velvet Elvis Paintings Were Just the Start

A Portland painter finds her niche with customized paintings on the 1970s' favorite fuzzy fabric.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read
Three Tips for Video Conferences on a Mac
Technology

Three Tips for Video Conferences on a Mac

A guide to boosting the video collaboration aptitude of your Apple devices
Jonathan Blum | 3 min read
An Online Jukebox Makes Music a Social Experience
Ready For Anything

An Online Jukebox Makes Music a Social Experience

Forget buying CDs or even downloading MP3s. With Rdio's streaming service, music moves from a purchase decision to a social experience.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
Marketing Without the ZIP
Marketing

Marketing Without the ZIP

A California ruling makes it illegal to collect customer ZIP codes in-store. Time to find more innovative ways to collect data on your customers.
Brian Quinton | 5 min read
