Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2011

Entrepreneur Magazine - June 2011
Featured Article

100 Brilliant Companies

Entrepreneur's annual look at the brightest ideas, the hottest industries and the most insightful innovators

Jargon: Sheep-It

How H.U.M.A.N. Is Breaking Through As the Next-Generation Snack Machine

This vending company reinvents the business by stocking health and information. Plus, a look at other game-changers in the health space.

Related Articles

How Rest Assured Is Filling a Niche in the Senior-Care Market
Small Business Heroes

How Rest Assured Is Filling a Niche in the Senior-Care Market

This Lafayette, Ind.-based company lets seniors and their families know that someone has their backs. Plus, other game-changers meeting the needs of older consumers.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
How Mobile Roadie Became a Leader in Do-It-Yourself Apps
Small Business Heroes

How Mobile Roadie Became a Leader in Do-It-Yourself Apps

This self-service app creator aims to make it cheap and easy to go mobile. Plus, a look at other game-changers in the mobile space.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
How Betterworks Is Helping Startups Perk Up Their Perks
Growth Strategies

How Betterworks Is Helping Startups Perk Up Their Perks

This Santa Monica, Calif.-based service boosts benefits for strapped startups. Plus, a look at game changers in the startup business-to-business space.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 4 min read
How Polyvore Became a Trend-Setter in Social Shopping
Technology

How Polyvore Became a Trend-Setter in Social Shopping

This online community tells your network what to wear. Plus, a look at more ground-breakers in social commerce.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 4 min read
How ShareSquare Is Leading the QR-Code Marketing Pack
Small Business Heroes

How ShareSquare Is Leading the QR-Code Marketing Pack

This Los Angeles-based company helps fans connect with bands and brands using quick-response codes. Plus, a look at other game-changers in the social-media space.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
How Hipmunk Gained Traction As the Go-To Flight-Search Site
Growth Strategies

How Hipmunk Gained Traction As the Go-To Flight-Search Site

The San Francisco-based service puts a more streamlined spin on the age-old agony of booking passage. Plus, a look at other game-changers in the travel space.
Jenna Schnuer | 4 min read
How Yipit Is Upending the Daily Discount Model
Small Business Heroes

How Yipit Is Upending the Daily Discount Model

This new service scans the web to aggregate offers. Plus, a look at other game-changing companies catering to bargain hunters.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 3 min read
How Yellow+Blue Is Making a Difference in the Wine Business
Small Business Heroes

How Yellow+Blue Is Making a Difference in the Wine Business

The Chester, Penn.-based wine company's early success shatters long-held industry standards. Plus, a look at other game-changers in the beverages industry.
Jenna Schnuer | 4 min read
How Zite's iPad Magazine Is Bringing Browsing Back
Small Business Heroes

How Zite's iPad Magazine Is Bringing Browsing Back

A hit from the start, this Vancouver, B.C.-based company delivers an (increasingly) personal reading experience for tablet-toters. Plus, a look at other ground-breaking businesses in the media space.
Jenna Schnuer | 4 min read
