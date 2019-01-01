My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2011

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2011
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

The Best Business Bars

Our writers barhopped far and wide to search out the nation's top spots for throwing one back in the name of business.

Jargon: Tweat

A tweet designed to discredit you and damage the reputation of your business.

Chris Brogan on How to Make Your Customer a Hero

Most marketers put the focus on their product. Try flipping that around and showing your customers how they can be successful.

Related Articles

A San Francisco Incubator Blends Foodie and Startup Culture
Starting a Business

A San Francisco Incubator Blends Foodie and Startup Culture

The Summit SF is helping entrepreneurs brew the next big idea.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 2 min read
How to Open a Coffee Bar

How to Open a Coffee Bar

Consider these essentials to help make your caffeinated dreams come true. Plus, a list of the leading coffee franchises.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
How to Turn Bar Trivia into a Team-Building Exercise
Ready For Anything

How to Turn Bar Trivia into a Team-Building Exercise

The leader's guide to winning bar happy-hour trivia contests.
John Patrick Pullen | 3 min read
All the Right Moves
Franchises

All the Right Moves

These franchisees packed up their homes and their previous careers to pursue small-business success in new cities
Jason Daley | 9 min read
inDinero: A Real-Time Financial Dashboard for Your Business

inDinero: A Real-Time Financial Dashboard for Your Business

Following $3 billion in transactions for 20,000 companies can take 3 billion keystrokes across 20,000 spreadsheets--or, with inDinero, just a few clicks
Joel Holland | 3 min read
This Robot Will Do Your Business Traveling for You
Ready For Anything

This Robot Will Do Your Business Traveling for You

Fed up with traveling for business? Anybot's 'personal avatar' can help.
Michelle Juergen | 4 min read
Go Union: How I Got My Funding

Go Union: How I Got My Funding

Gary Hicks, president and CEO of SkillSniper.com, describes how he secured financing from a credit union to launch his job-hunting site.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
How Gamesalad Can Help You Create Your Own Video Game

How Gamesalad Can Help You Create Your Own Video Game

This Austin company can turn almost anyone into a game developer.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 3 min read
Stumptown's Duane Sorenson, the Coffee Connoisseur
Growth Strategies

Stumptown's Duane Sorenson, the Coffee Connoisseur

This innovator elevated coffee to a level of appreciation on par with gourmet food and fine wine. An inside look at how the company helped launch a culture of coffee aficionados.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 15+ min read
