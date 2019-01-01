My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2011

Entrepreneur Magazine - August 2011
Featured Article

Quirky: The Solution to the Innovator's Dilemma

At the age of 24, Ben Kaufman already has a successful startup track record. With Quirky, he's tapped into the power of open innovation and created a place where anyone can become an inventor.

Jargon: Debtcade

The period directly following the noughties, it refers to 2010 to 2019, a decade of extreme consumer and governmental debt. Coined by Adam Roberts, an editor for The Economist.

Cybercriminals: A Look at Their World and Their Threat to Business

A disturbing look at the far-reaching depths of the cybercriminal network--and what you can do to make sure the bad element stays out of your company.

Related Articles

Six Tips for Surviving a Cyber Security Threat
Project Grow

Six Tips for Surviving a Cyber Security Threat

How to thwart threats to your company's computer system.
Ericka Chickowski | 3 min read
Camping's Extreme Makeover
Small Business Heroes

Camping's Extreme Makeover

Luxury tents, king-size beds, gourmet chefs, Wi-Fi. Welcome to the new business opportunities of not really roughing it.
Geoff Carter | 10 min read
The Top 30 Franchises in the Business of Caring
Franchises

The Top 30 Franchises in the Business of Caring

Use our list of 30 child-, health- and senior-care franchises to find the right opportunity for you.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 5 min read
Four Fast-Growing Niches in the Travel Business
Project Grow

Four Fast-Growing Niches in the Travel Business

Have a passion for the travel business? Consider these four niches that are quickly winning over weekend warriors.
Geoff Carter | 4 min read
A Business Traveler Vents His Rental Car Road Rage
Growth Strategies

A Business Traveler Vents His Rental Car Road Rage

While planning trips can be tedious, at least the reservation process is modernized. Unless, of course, you are renting a car.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 3 min read
How to Protect Your Intellectual Property Rights
Growth Strategies

How to Protect Your Intellectual Property Rights

Created as a pressure release for patent office overload, the controversial America Invents Act may give big business the edge in securing patents. Here's a guide to protecting your intellectual property rights in the post-act age.
Jonathan Blum | 7 min read
Why and How to Build Customer Relationships with Website Comments

Why and How to Build Customer Relationships with Website Comments

Tap into the social nature of your website's visitors to boost relationships with customers and your company's reach.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
Roost: A One-Stop Social Media Shop

Roost: A One-Stop Social Media Shop

This new social media tool can help businesses create time-saving online marketing campaigns
Dan O'Shea | 2 min read
How to Prepare for a Surge in Website Traffic
Technology

How to Prepare for a Surge in Website Traffic

Don't let a website crash ruin your reputation. Optimize your site before traffic surges hit.
Dan O'Shea | 2 min read
