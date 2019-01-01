Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2011
Featured Article
Quirky: The Solution to the Innovator's Dilemma
At the age of 24, Ben Kaufman already has a successful startup track record. With Quirky, he's tapped into the power of open innovation and created a place where anyone can become an inventor.
Jargon: Debtcade
The period directly following the noughties, it refers to 2010 to 2019, a decade of extreme consumer and governmental debt. Coined by Adam Roberts, an editor for The Economist.
Cybercriminals: A Look at Their World and Their Threat to Business
A disturbing look at the far-reaching depths of the cybercriminal network--and what you can do to make sure the bad element stays out of your company.
Related Articles
Project Grow
Six Tips for Surviving a Cyber Security Threat
How to thwart threats to your company's computer system.
Small Business Heroes
Camping's Extreme Makeover
Luxury tents, king-size beds, gourmet chefs, Wi-Fi. Welcome to the new business opportunities of not really roughing it.
Franchises
The Top 30 Franchises in the Business of Caring
Use our list of 30 child-, health- and senior-care franchises to find the right opportunity for you.
Project Grow
Four Fast-Growing Niches in the Travel Business
Have a passion for the travel business? Consider these four niches that are quickly winning over weekend warriors.
Growth Strategies
A Business Traveler Vents His Rental Car Road Rage
While planning trips can be tedious, at least the reservation process is modernized. Unless, of course, you are renting a car.
Growth Strategies
How to Protect Your Intellectual Property Rights
Created as a pressure release for patent office overload, the controversial America Invents Act may give big business the edge in securing patents. Here's a guide to protecting your intellectual property rights in the post-act age.
Why and How to Build Customer Relationships with Website Comments
Tap into the social nature of your website's visitors to boost relationships with customers and your company's reach.
Roost: A One-Stop Social Media Shop
This new social media tool can help businesses create time-saving online marketing campaigns
Technology
How to Prepare for a Surge in Website Traffic
Don't let a website crash ruin your reputation. Optimize your site before traffic surges hit.