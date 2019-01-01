My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2011

Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2011
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Mike Wolfe of 'American Pickers' Is the New Americana Idol

Mike Wolfe, creator and star of the TV show American Pickers, is leveraging a popular passion for the past to build the multimedia empire of the future.

Behind the Scenes With 'American Pickers' in Nashville

How a commercial shoot for the History Channel's hit show brought several blocks of downtown Nashville to a halt one hot summer afternoon.

Four Tips for Getting Started in a Collectibles Business

The ability to discern treasure from trash is only one aspect of succeeding in the antiques and nostalgia market.

Related Articles

A New Breed of Antiques Dealers Specializes in Retro-Chic
Ready For Anything

A New Breed of Antiques Dealers Specializes in Retro-Chic

Philadelphia's Three Potato Four keeps things personal while staying ahead of vintage industry trends.
Jenna Schnuer | 3 min read
An Eclectic Treasure Hunter Lends a Vintage Touch to Modern Homes
Entrepreneurs

An Eclectic Treasure Hunter Lends a Vintage Touch to Modern Homes

A California transplant helps the past come alive for patrons of her small-town Tennessee antiques store.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
Marathon Man: The Driving Force Behind a Community Revival
Entrepreneurs

Marathon Man: The Driving Force Behind a Community Revival

How one determined developer is helping restore the creative spirit of Nashville's downtown scene.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Chris Brogan on Video Blogging
Marketing

Chris Brogan on Video Blogging

The video blog is the best online tool you're not using. That needs to change. It's time to be seen.
Chris Brogan | 4 min read
How to Move Your Business Data into the Cloud -- Safely
Project Grow

How to Move Your Business Data into the Cloud -- Safely

The process of migrating to the cloud can loom like a thunderhead over a business. Here's advice on a safer path.
Dan O'Shea | 3 min read
98 Brave New Franchises
Franchises

98 Brave New Franchises

Our annual list of new businesses in the world of franchising. Plus, a look at four franchisors with innovative, fresh approaches.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
How to Dress the Part As an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

How to Dress the Part As an Entrepreneur

The T-shirt-and-hoodie set is changing the rules of dressing for work.
Ross McCammon Articles Editor, GQ magazine | 8 min read
Khu.sh's Prerna Gupta Pioneers High-Tech Music for the Masses
Entrepreneurs

Khu.sh's Prerna Gupta Pioneers High-Tech Music for the Masses

This 29-year-old CEO has her sights set on expansion with her apps LaDiDa and Songify and seed funding from angel investors. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 4 min read
From Grad Student to Social Media Millionaire
Entrepreneurs

From Grad Student to Social Media Millionaire

How twentysomething Shama Kabani of Marketing Zen Group wrote a master's thesis on Twitter and then went on to build a leading-edge marketing firm. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Matt Villano | 4 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Green Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2019