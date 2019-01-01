My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2011

Featured Article

The Top 50 Entrepreneurship Programs

The Princeton Review surveys more than 2,000 schools each year to rank the 50 best entrepreneurship programs. Here's our 2011 list, plus a look behind the numbers.

Puppets, Poetry and Other Entrepreneurial Studies

What do entrepreneurs study in school? Here's a look at some of the highlights that the leading schools boast about.

For This Nanotech Professor, Science Means Business

Alain Kaloyeros pioneered nanotech research at the University at Albany. Now he oversees a program in which students are trained to be both scientists and entrepreneurs.

Babson's Candida Brush: Professor and Team Leader
Entrepreneurs

Babson's Candida Brush: Professor and Team Leader

Candida Brush knows the ultimate irony of successful entrepreneurship: It's not about doing something on your own.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
TechTrek Professor Mentors IT Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

TechTrek Professor Mentors IT Entrepreneurs

Boston College's John Gallaugher doesn't try to be an all-knowing mentor to his students. But he does lead them on their first trek into the galaxy of tech.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
How the Farm-to-Table Movement Is Helping Grow the Economy
Starting a Business

How the Farm-to-Table Movement Is Helping Grow the Economy

Producing and using locally sourced food is becoming a sustainable business. Call it Foodie Inc.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 15+ min read
The Economist at the Forefront of the Farm-to-Table Movement
Starting a Business

The Economist at the Forefront of the Farm-to-Table Movement

This business analyst is an unlikely leader in the economics of food localization.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 3 min read
Two Urban Farmers Test the 'Eat Local' Business
Starting a Business

Two Urban Farmers Test the 'Eat Local' Business

More people are exploring microfarming as a way to become their own boss. A look at two moonlighting gardeners in Cleveland.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 3 min read
The Farm-to-Table Founding Fathers
Starting a Business

The Farm-to-Table Founding Fathers

How a Silicon Valley veteran and an English-bred chef helped define the farm-to-table movement.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 5 min read
To B-school or Not to B-school?

To B-school or Not to B-school?

Going to business school certainly doesn't guarantee entrepreneurial success--but is it valuable? Entrepreneur went to experts from both sides of the lectern for firsthand accounts of the pros and cons of MBA programs.
Carolyn Horwitz | 4 min read
Why Google+ Will Be the Next Big Thing for Your Business
Marketing

Why Google+ Will Be the Next Big Thing for Your Business

Google+ has quickly become the place to be in social media. Here's why--and what your business should do about it.
Chris Brogan | 4 min read
Wheels: What Entrepreneurs Are Driving Now

Wheels: What Entrepreneurs Are Driving Now

Our annual report on commercial vehicles examines the full range -- and what their choices say about their personalities, their styles and their businesses.
7 min read
