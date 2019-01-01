My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2011

Entrepreneur Magazine - November 2011
Artopolis: The State of the Creative Nation

Arts entrepreneurs won't save the day for every city, but in some spots, they're the new oil (paint) barons.

Top 10 Presentation Tools

What you need to make your big idea look huge.

Fab Forward: How Fab.com Found a Niche in a Design Deal Social Hub

With their site stuck in neutral, two entrepreneurs changed gears and paved a new road to success.

Growth Strategies

A Five-Step Guide to Reinventing Your Business

How do you know when it's time to alter the strategy of your business? Here's how to pivot to a better business model midstream.
Jason Daley | 6 min read
New Ways of Seeing

Editor-in-chief Amy Cosper digs into the idea of creative communities as an entrepreneurial economic force.
Amy Cosper Editor in Chief/VP | 3 min read
Ready For Anything

Community and Other C-Words to Build a Business On

Through core values that include a focus on collaboration, a company can make money without selling a thing.
Erika Napoletano Branding Strategist, Learning from Mistakes, Helping Others Not Make the Same Ones | 4 min read
Growth Strategies

A Focus on Sustainable Building in Providence, R.I.

Two architects in Providence, R.I., contained their plans and found new reasons to recommit themselves to their city along the way.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
Growth Strategies

Building a Business Base for Creative Entrepreneurs

One Seattle organization provides back-office guidance and services to artists short on business savvy.
Randy Woods | 4 min read
Starting a Business

Why Artists Are Buying into Chattanooga

Artists gave Chattanooga's Southside a new life--and the neighborhood returned the favor.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
Starting a Business

Maker Faire and the Growth of Do-It-Yourself

There's a lot more to DIY than that wobbly table you built (and your spouse hates). A Maker Movement leader weighs in on the growth of the DIY community.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs

New York Startup Brings Art to the Online Masses

Entrepreneur Jen Bekman envisions--and is creating--a world that puts art in reach of the masses.
Caroline Tiger | 4 min read
Small Business Heroes

How to Be Your Own Media Company

Now that you're your own boss, you need to do your own marketing and promotion. (Who did you think was going to take care of all that for you?) Here's how to do it.
Chris Brogan | 3 min read
