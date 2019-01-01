Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2011
Featured Article
How to Bootstrap Your Business
Starting up a business is a full-time job. So how do you manage it when you already have a full-time job? Here's how a few entrepreneurs juggled both to payoff.
Editor's Note: Lessons Learned, Opportunities Created
Entrepreneur Magazine's Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper reflects on 2011 as a turning-point year.
Snowboard Upstarts Break New Ground
The snowboarding industry is on fire, as evidenced by these two newcomers proving it with their own spin.
Ready For Anything
How Do I Deliver a Really Good Toast at the Holiday Party?
The Esquire guy goes on a fact-finding mission to unearth the perfect words to accompany a hoist, whether it's to toast the accomplishments of employees or the tanking of a rival.
Growth Strategies
A 2011 Holiday Shopping Trend Snapshot
What retail forecasters expect from online customers during the holiday spending season this year.
Ready For Anything
Building a Business on Regifting
With Shift My Gift, recipients can donate the money Aunt Gladys wanted to spend on them instead of having to find space for yet another useless tchotchke.
Entrepreneurs
Undergrads Clean Up With an 'Indoor Outhouse' Business for Pets
A pair of college students dream up a product that gives pets some relief.
Starting a Business
Starting a Business to Fund Your Startup Idea
With their dream venture as motivation, Nate Casey and his partners opened a web-consulting firm to raise capital.
Growth Strategies
How to Survive the Peaks and Valleys of a Seasonal Business
Think launching a startup is challenging? Consider the life of the seasonal business owner: It's all start, restart, rinse and repeat.
Ready For Anything
Portable Design With Poketo
A startup founded by two artists puts art in people's pockets (and on their backs).