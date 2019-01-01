Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2012
Featured Article
The Top 10 Franchises for 2012
These franchises made their way to the top by giving customers what they want: tasty food, quick service, quality care and non-pointy soap.
Three Franchise Industries to Watch
Here's a look at three of the most popular industries in this year's Franchise 500 and the trends that are shaping their future.
How Pizza Hut Made a Comeback
Lower prices and a new restaurant design propel Pizza Hut back into the top 10 on this year's Franchise 500 List.
Related Articles
Franchises
Tips for Finding a Franchise Loan
SBA franchise loans are on the rise, but you still need seed money and a carefully honed business plan. The SBA's Steve Smits provides advice.
Franchises
And the No. 1 Franchise Is. . . Hampton Hotels
Hampton Hotels continues to dominate the U.S. franchising landscape, holding the No. 1 spot on this year's Franchise 500 List. The chain aims to bring value -- and a hot breakfast -- to travelers worldwide.
Franchises
What's Hot (or Not) for Franchises in 2012
Burgers, hotels, frozen treats -- it's all looking (and tasting) great. Fancy hams and tanning salons? Outlook not so good.
Franchises
For Restaurant Chains, A Homespun Challenge
Many restaurant franchises begin as small-town favorites. But when regional expansion calls, keeping that local flavor is difficult. How three chains have managed it.
Franchises
How Tasti D-Lite Finds Success with Social Media
The frozen dessert franchise, in business since 1987, has become the poster child for online engagement in the franchise world.
Editor's Note: The Joy of Geeking Out
Entrepreneur Magazine's Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper on reimagining technology.
Franchises
How to Read a Franchise Disclosure Document
Let's face it: A Franchise Disclosure Document, with its piles of legalese, can be daunting. We help you read between the lines.
Small Business Heroes
Chris Brogan on Cultivating Visibility
The popular blogger shares tips to make marketing more of a flow than an interruption.
Entrepreneurs
Meet the Entrepreneur of 2011 Award Winners
Read the inspiring stories behind Entrepreneur magazine's award winners, including the top college and emerging entrepreneurs.