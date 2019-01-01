Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2012
Featured Article
How the Serial Entrepreneur Behind Tazo Tea Brews Up Success
Steven Smith built his career around tea, including selling a company to Starbucks for $9 million. Now this serial entrepreneur is succeeding on his own terms.
A Starbucks Initiative to Brew Up U.S. Jobs
An initiative by Starbucks and Opportunity Finance Network is pouring small-business funding into private lending institutions
Editor's Note: Entrepreneurs and Defining an Era
The vision and actions of entrepreneurs are changing the world. And you're a part of it.
Related Articles
Growth Strategies
Noncompete Expired, a Serial Entrepreneur Seeks Repeat Success
If you're thinking of selling your company, before you sign a noncompete agreement, consider the journey of a gelato pioneer.
Growth Strategies
How to Negotiate a Noncompete Agreement
Selling your business? You may have to sign a noncompete. Here's how to negotiate the best terms.
Small Business Heroes
10 Lessons in Brilliant Marketing
From viral campaigns to virus campaigns, we pick the 10 marketing initiatives in 2011 that hit on that winning combination of great idea, perfect timing and flawless execution.
Social Media
Why Chris Brogan Loves Google Plus
Google+ isn't just for networking anymore. Here are four ways to put it to work to amp up your revenues.
Technology
10 Tech Trends Defining the Future of Small Business
Technology companies are pushing innovative new products to market at light speed. Here's a look at how tech is defining the future of small business--today.
Growth Strategies
The Power of Praise in Business -- and How to Do it Right
The Esquire guy gives a nod to the power of praise in the workplace -- and makes it clear there are lessons to be learned in both giving and receiving the proverbial pat on the back
Entrepreneurs
A Computer Business That Gives Back Through Tech Upgrades
How inQuo helps startups and struggling small businesses in need of equipment.
Ready For Anything
Meet the 22-Year-Old Serial Entrepreneur Behind a File-Sharing Service With $1 Million in VC
A free file-sharing site attracts users with its drag-and-drop simplicity and universal platform
Finance
Why You Should Ditch Your Annual Budget
If your business needs to be nimble, a rolling forecast is a better bet than an annual budget.