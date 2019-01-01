Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2012
Featured Article
Barbara Corcoran's Leadership Style: Rainbows and Steel-Toe Boots
Case study: Barbara Corcoran's business management style is uniquely her own.
How Motorcycle Designer Erik Buell Got His Vroom Back, Post Harley-Davidson
The trailblazing entrepreneur followed up a disastrous collaboration by launching a new company, a showcase for innovative racing bikes. But can it get the funding it needs?
Designing a More Work-Friendly Workspace
A company ditches its traditional office for a cost-effective space that better reflects the way it does business.
Technology
Step-by-Step Through a Website Makeover
A winery moves into the 21st century with a website redesign.
Growth Strategies
The New Trends and Technologies Driving Design
Innovation in the way products are designed, manufactured and delivered is spelling opportunities for small businesses of all types. Learn how forward-thinking entrepreneurs are putting them to work.
Editor's Note: The Zen Zone
In this issue, we take an in-depth look at leadership -- and what it means to entrepreneurs.
Leadership Lessons from the Top of the Org Chart
Forget the so-called gurus. Learn from the people worth quoting.
CEO Case Studies: A Role Model and a Cautionary Tale
One to study if you want to lead well. Another if you want to fail miserably.
Six Books on Leadership Worth Actually Reading
No one springs forth from the womb a fully formed leader--but some books can shorten the learning curve
Finance
Where to Look to Raise Cash For Your Business
When local options fail, it's time to cast a wider net. Here are ways to expand your funding search.
Marketing
Five Ways to Find Leads from Facebook
On Facebook, behind every business lead is a flesh-and-blood individual
Entrepreneurs
How to Find More Time in Your Day
Find yourself getting bogged down in the day to day of your business? Put these goals to work to move your marketing and business prospecting ahead again.