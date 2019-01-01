Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2012
Featured Article
Secrets of the 10 Most-Trusted Brands
Dreaming of the day your business becomes a household name? Follow these examples.
Editor's Note: Our Biggest, Baddest Branding Package
Trust isn't a new concept in branding, but it's become more important than ever.
Texas: The Big Mama of Brands
We would be remiss to close our big, bad branding package without a nod to a brand that needs no introduction: Texas.
Marketing
How an Austin Barbershop Built Its Brand
How one Texas barbershop chain built relationships with customers based on a strong company identity -- and beer.
Marketing
Brand Storytelling Becomes a Booming Business
As businesses struggle to establish a strong corporate identity, there's no shortage of enterprises waiting to help.
Marketing
How to Repair a Damaged Reputation Online
Online rumors got your brand down? Get ready to fight back.
Marketing
How a Cafe Chain Rebranded With a Pro Surfer
A chain rebrands with a local focus, a surf theme and a celebrity endorsement.
Marketing
In Amish Country, A Lesson in Niche Marketing
A business that caters to a specialized community offers lessons in narrowing the focus.
Ready For Anything
How Three Businesses Broke Into the Mommy Market
These entrepreneurs tapped into a lucrative market -- and so can you.
Small Business Heroes
How to Tap Into Mom-Centric Mobile Marketing
The millions of mom bloggers can make or break a new product -- so it pays to play by their rules.
Ready For Anything
Companies to Watch in the Mom-and-Pop Space
Is parenthood inspiring your entrepreneurial instincts? Consider the stories of these cool companies for modern parents from a range of industries.
Growth Strategies
BlogFrog and the Power of Moms
BlogFrog is capitalizing on the massive influence of mom bloggers with its brand-sponsored conversations and communities. The network's agency clients and star writers are also reaping rewards. But as the line between editorial and advertising blurs, is authenticity getting left behind?