Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2012

Entrepreneur Magazine - April 2012
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Secrets of the 10 Most-Trusted Brands

Dreaming of the day your business becomes a household name? Follow these examples.

Editor's Note: Our Biggest, Baddest Branding Package

Trust isn't a new concept in branding, but it's become more important than ever.

Texas: The Big Mama of Brands

We would be remiss to close our big, bad branding package without a nod to a brand that needs no introduction: Texas.

Related Articles

How an Austin Barbershop Built Its Brand
Marketing

How an Austin Barbershop Built Its Brand

How one Texas barbershop chain built relationships with customers based on a strong company identity -- and beer.
Christopher Hann Entrepreneur Contributor | 3 min read
Brand Storytelling Becomes a Booming Business
Marketing

Brand Storytelling Becomes a Booming Business

As businesses struggle to establish a strong corporate identity, there's no shortage of enterprises waiting to help.
Paula Andruss | 5 min read
How to Repair a Damaged Reputation Online
Marketing

How to Repair a Damaged Reputation Online

Online rumors got your brand down? Get ready to fight back.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 4 min read
How a Cafe Chain Rebranded With a Pro Surfer
Marketing

How a Cafe Chain Rebranded With a Pro Surfer

A chain rebrands with a local focus, a surf theme and a celebrity endorsement.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
In Amish Country, A Lesson in Niche Marketing
Marketing

In Amish Country, A Lesson in Niche Marketing

A business that caters to a specialized community offers lessons in narrowing the focus.
Erika Napoletano Branding Strategist, Learning from Mistakes, Helping Others Not Make the Same Ones | 3 min read
How Three Businesses Broke Into the Mommy Market
Ready For Anything

How Three Businesses Broke Into the Mommy Market

These entrepreneurs tapped into a lucrative market -- and so can you.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 5 min read
How to Tap Into Mom-Centric Mobile Marketing
Small Business Heroes

How to Tap Into Mom-Centric Mobile Marketing

The millions of mom bloggers can make or break a new product -- so it pays to play by their rules.
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 4 min read
Companies to Watch in the Mom-and-Pop Space
Ready For Anything

Companies to Watch in the Mom-and-Pop Space

Is parenthood inspiring your entrepreneurial instincts? Consider the stories of these cool companies for modern parents from a range of industries.
Katherine Duncan | 3 min read
BlogFrog and the Power of Moms
Growth Strategies

BlogFrog and the Power of Moms

BlogFrog is capitalizing on the massive influence of mom bloggers with its brand-sponsored conversations and communities. The network's agency clients and star writers are also reaping rewards. But as the line between editorial and advertising blurs, is authenticity getting left behind?
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 15 min read
