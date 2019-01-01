Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2012
Featured Article
Leaving Wall Street for Wine Country
Jamie Kutch chucked a lucrative job to pursue his dream, becoming one of California's most respected vintners. Here's how one entrepreneur changed careers in midstream.
The Imagination: A Sustainable Resource for Online Lead Generation
Reimagine your existing content for a fresh web presence. You can start by treating everything your business creates as a critical piece of a larger whole.
There's an App Maker for That
With DIY programs, small businesses can join the app revolution on the cheap.
Related Articles
Technology
How a B2B Website Made an Emotional Connection With Customers -- And Saw Conversions Soar
A small-business consultant finds success online by embracing her website's limits and tweaking her message.
Finance
What Investors Really Want to Hear in Your Pitch
A good concept is one thing, but investors are more likely to consider these three criteria -- and they can make or break your pitch
Finance
Momentum and the Art of the Investor Pitch
Too much crocodile salesman in your pitch? The Esquire guy helps you sharpen your skills.
Growth Strategies
These Entrepreneurs Fought the Law. . . And Won.
From zoning ordinances to quirky local statutes, legal issues can slow down a launch or expansion. Some entrepreneurs take matters into their own hands.
Ready For Anything
Mom's Startup Success Story: 'Open Table' Reservation Service for Babysitters
A social media answer for helping parents find reliable, trusted babysitters -- fast
Ready For Anything
Harvard Grads' Startup Rewards Gym Rats, Penalizes Couch Potatoes
An Ivy League economics assignment becomes a profitable business proposition: Work out or pay up.
Small Business Heroes
Liquortarians Hope to Get Your Vote
Why should you raise a glass to the Liquortarians? Their platform is all about teamwork.
Growth Strategies
How to Work With Relatives Without Driving Each Other Crazy
Consider these secrets from a fourth generation company for managing a family business.
Ready For Anything
How Limos.com Became a Multimillion-Dollar Business
T.J. Clark took the fragmented town-car industry for a spin and ended up riding high.