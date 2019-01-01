My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2012

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2012
Featured Article

The Best Business Bars 2012

The ultimate guide to doing business in a bar

A Small Talk Survival Guide for the Schmooze-Averse

Nice weather we're having, isn't it? The Esquire guy offers tips for making small talk.

15 Rules for Talking Business Over Drinks

How to behave in any bar meeting. Remember: Don't have what he's having.

Marketing
Marketing

How to Find and Win Over Comparison Shoppers

Chances are, your customers are conducting pre-purchase research. Here's how to tap into that educated base.
Ann Handley | 4 min read
Franchises
Franchises

Top 10 Franchises for Veterans

They want you: These franchises are embracing and supporting former military personnel in a big way.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 5 min read
Starting a Business
Starting a Business

3 Reasons to Skip the Business Plan

Starting a business is like a prizefight, you can project a path but the road is still full of surprise punches.
Sam Hogg Entrepreneur Contributor | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

Inside the Competitive Mind of Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg (Infographic)

We put Facebook's founder under the microscope to dissect his ongoing drive to compete--even though the results can be a total fiasco.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 1 min read
Ready For Anything
Ready For Anything

Mobi Munch Turns the Food-Truck Trend Into a Restaurant Necessity

Mobi Munch aims to streamline the mobile food industry with a turnkey platform that standardizes every part of the operation.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

How Lytro Offers a New View of Optical Photography

The startup's technology is reinventing the digital camera and carving its own competitive niche.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 5 min read
Ready For Anything
Ready For Anything

How ADstruc Aims to Reinvent the Billboard Business

The web-based exchange connects advertisers with billboard owners without the need for document swaps and epic location-scouting.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
Ready For Anything
Ready For Anything

JetSuite Brings Efficiency and Speed to the Private-Jet Set

JetSuite's founder sees smaller planes as the solution to the "broken" $14 billion private-aviation industry.
Katherine Duncan | 3 min read
Ready For Anything
Ready For Anything

Network Optix Takes Video Surveillance to the Next level

The innovative platform brings streaming HD video to surveillance.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 2 min read
