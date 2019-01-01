My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2012

Entrepreneur Magazine - August 2012
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

6 Lessons in How to Build a Successful App

Development firm inMarket shares the secrets to building a successful app.

How Social Media Is Changing the Way Politicians Gather Information

A new generation of pollsters is taking advantage of social media to analyze and aggregate public opinion of candidates.

3 Companies That Are Making Politics Cool Again

High-tech political junkies are finding new ways to reach voters.

Related Articles

How to Build Your Business by Working With the Competition
Ready For Anything

How to Build Your Business by Working With the Competition

One entrepreneur grew his niche business by collaborating with bigger companies that didn't consider him competition.
Erika Napoletano Branding Strategist, Learning from Mistakes, Helping Others Not Make the Same Ones | 4 min read
Alternatives to In-House App Development
Technology

Alternatives to In-House App Development

There are several ways to get your app published on iTunes, here's what you need to know.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
The Top Traits of Successful Franchise Owners
Franchises

The Top Traits of Successful Franchise Owners

'Franchise King' Joel Libava claims he has cracked the code to what makes a successful franchise owner. Find out if you have what it takes.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
Why Bend, Ore., Is the Next Big City for Entrepreneurship
Starting a Business

Why Bend, Ore., Is the Next Big City for Entrepreneurship

Bend, Ore., offers serious benefits to small businesses and entrepreneurs, including growth rate, investment, government perks and lifestyle balance.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 11 min read
3 Tech Companies That Started in Bend, Ore.
Ready For Anything

3 Tech Companies That Started in Bend, Ore.

Bend, Ore., is a up-and-coming location for young entrepreneurs, here are three companies that got their start in the city.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 5 min read
How Two Entrepreneurs Created an Environmentally Friendly Camp Stove
Ready For Anything

How Two Entrepreneurs Created an Environmentally Friendly Camp Stove

BioLite CampStove could be a force in reducing air pollution and deforestation all while charging your cellphone and toasting s'mores.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 3 min read
Small Business Strategies for Managing Rising Health-Care Costs
Ready For Anything

Small Business Strategies for Managing Rising Health-Care Costs

Ballooning premiums and shifting government regulations can make dealing with employee health insurance a nightmare, here's how to cope.
Michelle Goodman | 5 min read
8 Ways to Make Your Business Cards Stand Out
Marketing

8 Ways to Make Your Business Cards Stand Out

We might be living in a digital world, but paper business cards remain a vital part of networking, here's how to make yours memorable.
Ann Handley | 4 min read
How to Jump-Start Your Business With an Accelerator Program
Starting a Business

How to Jump-Start Your Business With an Accelerator Program

Two entrepreneurs fast-tracked their startup with help form Launchpad LA.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
