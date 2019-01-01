Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2012
Featured Article
6 Lessons in How to Build a Successful App
Development firm inMarket shares the secrets to building a successful app.
How Social Media Is Changing the Way Politicians Gather Information
A new generation of pollsters is taking advantage of social media to analyze and aggregate public opinion of candidates.
3 Companies That Are Making Politics Cool Again
High-tech political junkies are finding new ways to reach voters.
How to Build Your Business by Working With the Competition
One entrepreneur grew his niche business by collaborating with bigger companies that didn't consider him competition.
Technology
Alternatives to In-House App Development
There are several ways to get your app published on iTunes, here's what you need to know.
Franchises
The Top Traits of Successful Franchise Owners
'Franchise King' Joel Libava claims he has cracked the code to what makes a successful franchise owner. Find out if you have what it takes.
Starting a Business
Why Bend, Ore., Is the Next Big City for Entrepreneurship
Bend, Ore., offers serious benefits to small businesses and entrepreneurs, including growth rate, investment, government perks and lifestyle balance.
3 Tech Companies That Started in Bend, Ore.
Bend, Ore., is a up-and-coming location for young entrepreneurs, here are three companies that got their start in the city.
How Two Entrepreneurs Created an Environmentally Friendly Camp Stove
BioLite CampStove could be a force in reducing air pollution and deforestation all while charging your cellphone and toasting s'mores.
Small Business Strategies for Managing Rising Health-Care Costs
Ballooning premiums and shifting government regulations can make dealing with employee health insurance a nightmare, here's how to cope.
Marketing
8 Ways to Make Your Business Cards Stand Out
We might be living in a digital world, but paper business cards remain a vital part of networking, here's how to make yours memorable.
Starting a Business
How to Jump-Start Your Business With an Accelerator Program
Two entrepreneurs fast-tracked their startup with help form Launchpad LA.