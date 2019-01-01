My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2012

Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2012
Featured Article

5 Young Millionaires Instigating Innovation

Our annual look at high-earning entrepreneurs aged 30 or younger with the creativity, smarts and guts to disrupt their industries.

Editor's Note: A Defining Moment

Bad things happen. Emerge from these times as a better version of yourself.

A Checklist for Strategic Cost Cutting

Looking for smart ways to trim spending at your business? Here's advice on how to get started.

Big Claims Aim to Boost Business at Mobile App Startup
Ready For Anything

Big Claims Aim to Boost Business at Mobile App Startup

With major clients like Microsoft and CBS Sports, Chaotic Moon app studio makes it big.
Jason Ankeny | 3 min read
Young Entrepreneur Challenges the Way Americans Think About Their Cellphones
Ready For Anything

Young Entrepreneur Challenges the Way Americans Think About Their Cellphones

A Pakistani immigrant takes on the U.S. cell phone service model.
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 4 min read
OrigAudio Hits It Big With Fold and Play Recycled Speakers
Ready For Anything

OrigAudio Hits It Big With Fold and Play Recycled Speakers

Two friends create quirky portable speakers inspired by a takeout box.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
Two Young Entrepreneurs Get Their Hands Dirty With Urban Farming
Ready For Anything

Two Young Entrepreneurs Get Their Hands Dirty With Urban Farming

An urban byproduct plants the seed for a big business.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
Course Hero Crowdsources Study Material From 2 Million Students
Ready For Anything

Course Hero Crowdsources Study Material From 2 Million Students

Just in time for back to school: an online repository of study guides, flashcards and tutors from over 4,300 universities.
Marty Jerome | 3 min read
How Photos Can Make or Break Your Marketing Campaign
Project Grow

How Photos Can Make or Break Your Marketing Campaign

Don't rely on boring stock photos, it's more important than ever to add quality visual content to your marketing mix.
Ann Handley | 4 min read
The Truth About Getting Funded
Finance

The Truth About Getting Funded

VC funding isn't the end of the entrepreneurial journey, it's the beginning of a new trip -- here's how to navigate it.
Sam Hogg Entrepreneur Contributor | 3 min read
Golden Krust Franchise Brings Jamaican Flavor Stateside
Franchises

Golden Krust Franchise Brings Jamaican Flavor Stateside

How an immigrant family business grew by expanding their menu of Jamaican fast food.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
How a Bad Roommate Sparked a Dorm-Room Startup
Entrepreneurs

How a Bad Roommate Sparked a Dorm-Room Startup

RoommateFit, an online matching software modeled after online dating sites, grew out of Justin Mares' bad roommate experience his freshman year.
Jodi Helmer | 3 min read
