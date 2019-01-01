Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2012
Featured Article
Top Colleges for Entrepreneurship 2012
Our annual ranking of the 50 best entrepreneurship programs in the U.S.
Is an MBA Still Necessary?
Two outspoken academic leaders offer opposing views on the relevance of a traditional business education.
How to Analyze Your Business Expenses
Whether you are going it alone, or you just want to understand what your CFO is doing, here are the best strategies for analyzing expenses in your business.
Related Articles
Finance
Betaworks Uses Creative Methods to Find and Fund the Next Big Idea
Betaworks calls itself a 'maker,' and so far they have helped build some of the social web's biggest companies including TweetDeck, Kickstarter and Tumblr.
Small Business Heroes
How to Create an E-Mail Marketing Campaign That People Will Notice
Infiltrate the inbox with e-mail marketing that is actually engaging and less likely to be deleted.
Ready For Anything
How Your Business Plan Might Be Holding You Back
Use the time you save writing a detailed business plan to move past the planning phase and help your company take flight.
Ready For Anything
How to Soften Rejection With a Positive Message
The Esquire Guy on how to make rejection sound better.
Starting a Business
Keys to a Thriving Startup Scene From VC Veteran Brad Feld
Brad Feld of the VC firm Foundry Group has funded some the biggest tech success stories of the last decade. He shares his thoughts about the state of the startup scene.
Finance
Why VCs Should Think Like Entrepreneurs
The world needs a more VCs who think like entrepreneurs -- ready to invest in the next great big idea.
Entrepreneurs
Online Pioneer Steve Case on the Future of Entrepreneurship
Steve Case emerged from the most maligned merger in American business history to become one of the nation's leading proponents of entrepreneurship.
The Costs and Benefits of Alternative-Fuel Vehicles
Hybrid, electric and clean-diesel models have finally taken hold of the U.S. auto market. But what does that mean for your bottom line? We examine the costs and benefits of alternative-fuel vehicles.
Ready For Anything
What to Look for When Renting Office Space
Choosing a space for your business is a big decision, especially for startups. Here are the things you should consider because signing a lease.