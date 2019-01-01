My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2012

Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2012
Top Colleges for Entrepreneurship 2012

Our annual ranking of the 50 best entrepreneurship programs in the U.S.

Is an MBA Still Necessary?

Two outspoken academic leaders offer opposing views on the relevance of a traditional business education.

How to Analyze Your Business Expenses

Whether you are going it alone, or you just want to understand what your CFO is doing, here are the best strategies for analyzing expenses in your business.

Betaworks Uses Creative Methods to Find and Fund the Next Big Idea
Finance

Betaworks Uses Creative Methods to Find and Fund the Next Big Idea

Betaworks calls itself a 'maker,' and so far they have helped build some of the social web's biggest companies including TweetDeck, Kickstarter and Tumblr.
Vanessa Richardson | 2 min read
How to Create an E-Mail Marketing Campaign That People Will Notice
Small Business Heroes

How to Create an E-Mail Marketing Campaign That People Will Notice

Infiltrate the inbox with e-mail marketing that is actually engaging and less likely to be deleted.
Ann Handley | 4 min read
How Your Business Plan Might Be Holding You Back
Ready For Anything

How Your Business Plan Might Be Holding You Back

Use the time you save writing a detailed business plan to move past the planning phase and help your company take flight.
Marcia Layton Turner | 7 min read
How to Soften Rejection With a Positive Message
Ready For Anything

How to Soften Rejection With a Positive Message

The Esquire Guy on how to make rejection sound better.
Ross McCammon Articles Editor, GQ magazine | 7 min read
Keys to a Thriving Startup Scene From VC Veteran Brad Feld
Starting a Business

Keys to a Thriving Startup Scene From VC Veteran Brad Feld

Brad Feld of the VC firm Foundry Group has funded some the biggest tech success stories of the last decade. He shares his thoughts about the state of the startup scene.
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 4 min read
Why VCs Should Think Like Entrepreneurs
Finance

Why VCs Should Think Like Entrepreneurs

The world needs a more VCs who think like entrepreneurs -- ready to invest in the next great big idea.
Amy Cosper Editor in Chief/VP | 3 min read
Online Pioneer Steve Case on the Future of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs

Online Pioneer Steve Case on the Future of Entrepreneurship

Steve Case emerged from the most maligned merger in American business history to become one of the nation's leading proponents of entrepreneurship.
Christopher Hann Entrepreneur Contributor | 15+ min read
The Costs and Benefits of Alternative-Fuel Vehicles

The Costs and Benefits of Alternative-Fuel Vehicles

Hybrid, electric and clean-diesel models have finally taken hold of the U.S. auto market. But what does that mean for your bottom line? We examine the costs and benefits of alternative-fuel vehicles.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 9 min read
What to Look for When Renting Office Space
Ready For Anything

What to Look for When Renting Office Space

Choosing a space for your business is a big decision, especially for startups. Here are the things you should consider because signing a lease.
Christopher Hann Entrepreneur Contributor | 3 min read
