Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2012

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2012
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Exclusive Q&A with Shark Tank's Investors

Get inside the mind's of the business and investment experts at the heart of ABC's powerhouse entrepreneurship show Shark Tank, as they dish on what it takes to make it in the world of business.

Should Small Business Fear the Fiscal Cliff? (Opinion)

Think concerns over the coming federal spending cuts and tax increases are overblown? Think again. Here's why.

Data Issue a Possible Deal-Breaker for Google's Latest Smartphone, the Nexus 4

Some might find this an amazingly useful phone -- save for one glaring flaw.

Inching Forward

Inching Forward

Editor Amy Cosper's Note from the December 2012 issue.
Amy Cosper Editor in Chief/VP | 3 min read
The Truth About Multitasking: How Your Brain Processes Information
Ready For Anything

The Truth About Multitasking: How Your Brain Processes Information

Think you're making the most of your time by writing e-mails as you talk on the phone? Cognitive scientist David Meyer unmasks the illusion behind the counterproductive habit of multitasking.
Joe Robinson | 4 min read
How to Recognize Which Customers Are Bad for Business
Growth Strategies

How to Recognize Which Customers Are Bad for Business

Some customers take up too much time and energy. Here's how decide who isn't giving you a return on your investment.
Joe Worth | 4 min read
The Biggest Trends in Business for 2013
Technology

The Biggest Trends in Business for 2013

Our look at new directions in business and how they will affect you in the coming year -- and beyond.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
16 Must-Have Gifts for Entrepreneurs
Technology

16 Must-Have Gifts for Entrepreneurs

Need ideas for your holiday wishlist? Wondering what to get your fellow entrepreneurs? Our gift guide has you covered.
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 4 min read
5 Ways to Find Hidden Savings on Shipping
Growth Strategies

5 Ways to Find Hidden Savings on Shipping

From creative strategies for returns to warehouse locations, you can find new ways to reduce shipping expenses.
Carol Tice Owner of Make a Living Writing | 5 min read
How to Figure Out Exactly What Your Customers Want
Marketing

How to Figure Out Exactly What Your Customers Want

The majority of companies don't know which of their products and services are most valued by the people who pay for them -- here's how to get it right.
Christopher Hann Entrepreneur Contributor | 3 min read
3 Surprising Ways to Find New Clients
Marketing

3 Surprising Ways to Find New Clients

Defy convention and employ these unconventional methods for connecting with new customers.
Erika Napoletano Branding Strategist, Learning from Mistakes, Helping Others Not Make the Same Ones | 3 min read
How Creative Thinking Can Nab a Coveted Celeb Endorsement
Marketing

How Creative Thinking Can Nab a Coveted Celeb Endorsement

Targeted marketing and persistence make for a powerful combo on the endorsement front.
Lambeth Hochwald | 4 min read
