Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2013

Entrepreneur Magazine - March 2013
Subscribe

Featured Article

World-Champion Skier Jeremy Bloom's Unconventional Path to Entrepreneurship

He missed his shot at Olympic gold, his football career was sidelined by injuries. He has dabbled in modeling and TV presenting. Now, the golden boy may have finally found his footing, in what once would have seemed an unlikely arena: entrepreneurship.

What a Language-Translation Platform Learned From TechStars

VerbalizeIt facilitates global conversations with translators. Here's a look inside their time in the TechStars incubator program in Boulder, Colo.

Inside the Brains of Rebellious Leaders

True iconoclasts don't just happen upon a novel approach. Their brains are actually wired in a way that makes them more likely to take the road less traveled.

Web Startup Ensures Shipping Refunds
Growth Strategies

Web Startup Ensures Shipping Refunds

71lbs works with small businesses to make sure their shipments are taken care of.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
Top 10 New Franchises
Franchises

Top 10 New Franchises

A variety of fresh concepts are livening up franchising.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 1 min read
5 Influential CEOs Weigh in What Makes a Good Leader
Ready For Anything

5 Influential CEOs Weigh in What Makes a Good Leader

Influential leaders who have taken their companies to new heights through skillful command with a dynamic, collaborative approach share their thoughts on what makes a good leader.
Entrepreneur Contributors | 15+ min read
What Makes a Great Leader?
Ready For Anything

What Makes a Great Leader?

Editor-in-chief Amy Cosper on the many aspects of leadership.
Amy Cosper Editor in Chief/VP | 3 min read
The Inspiring Man Behind Thousands of Motivational Posters
Project Grow

The Inspiring Man Behind Thousands of Motivational Posters

Rare was the '80s office without a motivational poster. We caught up with the man whose Successories had businesspeople hanging on every word.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Need Inspiration? Surprising Movies, Books and More to Motivate Success
Project Grow

Need Inspiration? Surprising Movies, Books and More to Motivate Success

Sure, there are motivational books and tapes to help you succeed in business. But what if you're in the mood to be inspired by something a little less in your face--and a little more entertaining? We got that.
Jason Daley | 2 min read
How to Stay Excited About Your Business
Project Grow

How to Stay Excited About Your Business

A motivational psychology expert suggests strategies to put into play once your initial enthusiasm about your startup starts to waver.
Katherine Duncan | 2 min read
3 Traits That Can Make or Break a Businessperson
Ready For Anything

3 Traits That Can Make or Break a Businessperson

Self-made business people will tell you that it's not what you've done, but how you did it that matters most.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
What You Need to Know About Digital Wallets
Technology

What You Need to Know About Digital Wallets

The basics of digital wallets, and how will they impact your business.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
