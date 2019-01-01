Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2013
Featured Article
World-Champion Skier Jeremy Bloom's Unconventional Path to Entrepreneurship
He missed his shot at Olympic gold, his football career was sidelined by injuries. He has dabbled in modeling and TV presenting. Now, the golden boy may have finally found his footing, in what once would have seemed an unlikely arena: entrepreneurship.
What a Language-Translation Platform Learned From TechStars
VerbalizeIt facilitates global conversations with translators. Here's a look inside their time in the TechStars incubator program in Boulder, Colo.
Inside the Brains of Rebellious Leaders
True iconoclasts don't just happen upon a novel approach. Their brains are actually wired in a way that makes them more likely to take the road less traveled.
Related Articles
Growth Strategies
Web Startup Ensures Shipping Refunds
71lbs works with small businesses to make sure their shipments are taken care of.
Ready For Anything
5 Influential CEOs Weigh in What Makes a Good Leader
Influential leaders who have taken their companies to new heights through skillful command with a dynamic, collaborative approach share their thoughts on what makes a good leader.
Ready For Anything
What Makes a Great Leader?
Editor-in-chief Amy Cosper on the many aspects of leadership.
Project Grow
The Inspiring Man Behind Thousands of Motivational Posters
Rare was the '80s office without a motivational poster. We caught up with the man whose Successories had businesspeople hanging on every word.
Project Grow
Need Inspiration? Surprising Movies, Books and More to Motivate Success
Sure, there are motivational books and tapes to help you succeed in business. But what if you're in the mood to be inspired by something a little less in your face--and a little more entertaining? We got that.
Project Grow
How to Stay Excited About Your Business
A motivational psychology expert suggests strategies to put into play once your initial enthusiasm about your startup starts to waver.
Ready For Anything
3 Traits That Can Make or Break a Businessperson
Self-made business people will tell you that it's not what you've done, but how you did it that matters most.
Technology
What You Need to Know About Digital Wallets
The basics of digital wallets, and how will they impact your business.