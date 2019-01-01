Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2013
Featured Article
How to Streamline Your Company's Purchasing
Cutting waste and streamlining your purchasing procedures can have a big effect on your business efficiency.
The Startup Bringing Video Games into the Real World
The video game of the future just might remind you of toys of the past. Sifteo cubes give tactile appeal to technology.
MakerBot's 3-D Printers Lead the Hardware Revolution
Smaller, less expensive 3-D printers are unlocking the ability for more people to be part of the maker movement.
Related Articles
Technology
A Mobile App That Makes Hailing a Taxi Easier and More Efficient
No more waiting for a ride. Hailo aims to connect passengers and taxis within two minutes in cities all over the world.
Growth Strategies
How to Know If You Need to Patent Your Product
You are ready to introduce your invention to the world, but first you should consider whether your new product requires a patent to help make it commercially viable.
Growth Strategies
What Airline and Hotel Alliances Mean for Loyal Customers
Tips on how to make the most of rewards programs, and an insider's look at what your loyalty points really mean.
Project Grow
Why Transparency Is Essential to a Trusting Staff
Transparent businesses not only have more loyal employees, but better brainstorming sessions and more productivity.
Growth Strategies
In Dangerous Jobs, Trust Is Vital
When your employees are risking their lives, building trust from the first day is even more important.
Technology
An Analytics Platform That Has Mastered Sports Predictions
NumberFire has built data models that have outdone the experts at ESPN.
Project Grow
3 Team-Building Activities That Can Build Trust
When trust is on the line, these adventures can help strengthen your team in new ways.
Technology
GitHub Is Helping Companies Work Together by Crowdsourcing Software
The online hosting service makes it easy for millions of developers to create and share software projects.
Marketing
A Company That Makes User Analytics Simple
KISSmetrics has crunched customer data for AOL, Foursquare, Microsoft, and other major companies.