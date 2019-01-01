Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2013
Featured Article
The Man Behind the Hoodie That Started the Made-In-the-USA Apparel Movement
American Giant is pushing the boundaries of Made in the USA, honing domestic manufacturing of its beloved hoodies--and more.
Flint and Tinder: A Case Study in American-Made Underwear
What retailers can learn from this innovative men's underwear company.
In New Venture, Bonobos Co-Founder Reimagines the Way Men Shop
Brian Spaly's latest venture, Trunk Club, bucks conventional retail models.
Related Articles
Growth Strategies
The Real Value of Making Your Workplace Safe
What costs go into a safe work environment, and how important is it, really?
Growth Strategies
Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on the Importance of Disruptors
When you disrupt, you are rebelling and flying in the face of reason. And who doesn't want to be a rebel?
Growth Strategies
The Stylish Headphone Company That's Turning Heads
Frends has transformed a way to listen to music into a must-have women's fashion accessory.
Technology
The Entrepreneur Who Will Change Your Mobile Phone Bill
Republic Wireless is a $19-per-month voice, text and data service that relies on Wi-Fi as its primary network.
Small Business Heroes
Revolutionizing the Way We Watch TV and Movies
HitBliss, an online streaming site, allows users to pay for movies and TV shows with cash earned from watching ads.
Technology
Transforming the Video Game World
Julie Uhrman has created Ouya, an affordable, open-source console that can access a robust online gaming library.
Technology
The Revolution Will Be Texted
Celly builds mobile social networks that can be accessed by any cell phone, unlocking possibilities for group communication during social and political protests.
Growth Strategies
A New Way to Rent a Car
Two San Francisco-based startups, RelayRides and Getaround, have teamed up to create a new kind of car-rental company -- one that allows car owners to rent out their vehicles.
Growth Strategies
Saving the World With Fertilizer
BeeSafe Organic Lawn Care is scaling up organic fertilizer for commercial and institutional use.