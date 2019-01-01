My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2013

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2013
The Man Behind the Hoodie That Started the Made-In-the-USA Apparel Movement

American Giant is pushing the boundaries of Made in the USA, honing domestic manufacturing of its beloved hoodies--and more.

Flint and Tinder: A Case Study in American-Made Underwear

What retailers can learn from this innovative men's underwear company.

In New Venture, Bonobos Co-Founder Reimagines the Way Men Shop

Brian Spaly's latest venture, Trunk Club, bucks conventional retail models.

The Real Value of Making Your Workplace Safe
Growth Strategies

The Real Value of Making Your Workplace Safe

What costs go into a safe work environment, and how important is it, really?
Joe Worth | 3 min read
Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on the Importance of Disruptors
Growth Strategies

Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on the Importance of Disruptors

When you disrupt, you are rebelling and flying in the face of reason. And who doesn't want to be a rebel?
Amy Cosper Editor in Chief/VP | 3 min read
The Stylish Headphone Company That's Turning Heads
Growth Strategies

The Stylish Headphone Company That's Turning Heads

Frends has transformed a way to listen to music into a must-have women's fashion accessory.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 4 min read
The Entrepreneur Who Will Change Your Mobile Phone Bill
Technology

The Entrepreneur Who Will Change Your Mobile Phone Bill

Republic Wireless is a $19-per-month voice, text and data service that relies on Wi-Fi as its primary network.
David Port Entrepreneur Contributor | 3 min read
Revolutionizing the Way We Watch TV and Movies
Small Business Heroes

Revolutionizing the Way We Watch TV and Movies

HitBliss, an online streaming site, allows users to pay for movies and TV shows with cash earned from watching ads.
Katherine Duncan | 4 min read
Transforming the Video Game World
Technology

Transforming the Video Game World

Julie Uhrman has created Ouya, an affordable, open-source console that can access a robust online gaming library.
Daniel Dumas | 3 min read
The Revolution Will Be Texted
Technology

The Revolution Will Be Texted

Celly builds mobile social networks that can be accessed by any cell phone, unlocking possibilities for group communication during social and political protests.
John Patrick Pullen | 3 min read
A New Way to Rent a Car
Growth Strategies

A New Way to Rent a Car

Two San Francisco-based startups, RelayRides and Getaround, have teamed up to create a new kind of car-rental company -- one that allows car owners to rent out their vehicles.
Matt Villano | 4 min read
Saving the World With Fertilizer
Growth Strategies

Saving the World With Fertilizer

BeeSafe Organic Lawn Care is scaling up organic fertilizer for commercial and institutional use.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
