Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2013

Siblings Revitalize Dad's Hospitality Business
The Melman siblings opened several bars and restaurants to revitalize their father's 42-year-old hospitality company Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises to appeal to younger clientele.
Is That the Best You Can Do?
These days, everyone's a haggler. How to give your clients what they want without giving away the store.
A Facebook Alum Builds an Intelligent Sales Platform
Darian Shirazi turned down a $35 million acquisition offer from Google, and leveraged his massive local database to provide real-time information for sales teams targeting the U.S. small-business market.
Harvard Students Reimagine the Cosmetics Business
The innovative cosmetic e-commence site, Birchbox is many things. For consumers, it's a chance to sample new products for a small fee and to replenish products they already enjoy, and for the founders, it's a platform that connects consumers and brands.
Young Entrepreneurs Create a Formula to Give Ads a Viral Boost
Virool gives businesses a self-serve, social video advertising platform to help get the kind of exposure that only a viral hit can bring.
College Students Bring Targeted Media to Doctors' Waiting Rooms
Shradha Agarwal and Rishi Shah saw an untapped opportunity to bring video segments with tips on diet and exercise to patients in doctor office waiting rooms.
How to Know If Your Business Has Outgrown QuickBooks
Some businesses use Intuit's popular software through every stage of growth, but it does have some drawbacks. As your business grows you may encounter these limitations.
The Quest for an Adequate Business Travel Experience
Forget the superlatives. Business travel is about finding the path of least resistance.
The Ethics Coach on Practicing What You Preach
Our ethics expert answers questions about online games, employee pay and more.
Marketing Automation Explained (Infographic)
Cutting-edge technologies are making businesses more productive, we explain this hot new trend.
What's Fashionable in Apparel E-Commerce
Our look at three of the top e-commerce clothing sites.