Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2013
Featured Article
The Motivation Secrets of 8 Successful Business Leaders
We spoke with leaders of eight successful companies to find out their secrets for galvanizing their staffs, clients and even themselves. Get ready to be inspired.
Are Entrepreneurs Born or Made?
Two professors argue if the instinct to be your own boss is a product of nature or nurture.
Top Colleges for Entrepreneurship 2014
The Princeton Review ranks the top graduate and undergraduate entrepreneurship programs in the U.S.
Related Articles
Ready For Anything
Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on the DNA of Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leaders
Do you choose entrepreneurship or does it choose you?
Franchises
How Housing Franchises Got Back on Their Feet
The subprime mortgage crisis wreaked havoc on the U.S. housing market, but several franchises that operate in the sector managed to weather the storm.
Marketing
How Social Media Really Affects Spending (Infographic)
How to get customers to go from 'Friending' to Spending.
Growth Strategies
Which Company Car Is Right for You? (Infographic)
Need to haul a lot of stuff? Drive more than 50 miles a day? Live in a big city? Follow this flow chart to your perfect company car.
Growth Strategies
Power in Numbers: The Benefits of Entering Fleet-Vehicle Territory
If your business has as many as 10 vehicles, you've entered fleet-vehicle territory, a place with its own rules--and benefits
Growth Strategies
5 Tips for Your First Fleet-Vehicle Purchase
What to consider when buying a fleet.
Marketing
Father and Son Team Create Candy Without the Extra Junk
Unreal Candy's natural treats are a fast-growing success.
Marketing
Bike Company Takes Customization to a New Level
Big Shot Bike company allows customers to design their dream ride on an iPad-friendly interface.
Ready For Anything
Your Fill-in-the-Blank Motivational Speech
Select from the following answers for a rallying cry you can apply to any business challenge.