Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2013

Featured Article

Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies

We're all in this together: Take a look at our exclusive list of 100 companies that are crowdfunding success stories.

Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on Innovation and the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies

Over the past few years, social platforms have blossomed into a marketing playground and proved that communities have power.

How The Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies Raised Major Money

An inside look at how these entrepreneurs got the crowd to fund their businesses to the tune of some big bucks.

10 of the Most Innovative and Bizarre of the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
Finance

10 of the Most Innovative and Bizarre of the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies

There are plenty of intriguing companies on our Top 100 list, but from glowing plants to a life-sized origami boat, here's a look about some of the most bizarre.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Branding Firm Wows With Fresh Package Designs
Marketing

Branding Firm Wows With Fresh Package Designs

The Los Angeles branding firm Ferroconcrete designed a clean but bold reusable pouch for Kusin & Kusin's odor eliminating pet wipes.
Andrew Gibbs | 1 min read
An Online Marketplace Brings Made-to-Order Goods to the Internet
Marketing

An Online Marketplace Brings Made-to-Order Goods to the Internet

On CustomMade.com, buyers post a photo or a description of what they want and craftspeople bid on the project.
Matt Villano | 2 min read
Overwhelmed by Applicants, a Restaurant Turns to a Niche Job Site
Project Grow

Overwhelmed by Applicants, a Restaurant Turns to a Niche Job Site

After a mediocre experience with Craiglist, a French-Californian restaurant posts an ad on PoachedJobs (a job site for food and beverage industries) and achieves stellar results.
John Patrick Pullen | 3 min read
6 Tools Your Business Should Invest in for 2014
Technology

6 Tools Your Business Should Invest in for 2014

Software and platforms make it cheap and easy for your business to address everything from marketing, to brand management to human resources.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
How to Create a Fun and Functional Website User Experience
Technology

How to Create a Fun and Functional Website User Experience

Refinery29 had become cluttered and difficult to navigate. Enter Wolff Olins, the global brand consultancy that redesigned the site to create a clean but playful user experience.
Stephanie Orma | 3 min read
Meditation Site Promises to Help You De-Stress in 10 Minutes
Lifestyle

Meditation Site Promises to Help You De-Stress in 10 Minutes

Headspace,a guided-meditation platform, allows the busy entrepreneur to destress, reduce anxiety and refocus -- all in ten minutes.
Michelle Juergen | 2 min read
Why Venture Capitalists Don't Care About Your Pitch
Small Business Heroes

Why Venture Capitalists Don't Care About Your Pitch

Ideas are really the easy part of a startup; what VC's are increasingly looking for is the ability to execute.
Sam Hogg Entrepreneur Contributor | 3 min read
Why You Should Book That Early Morning Flight
Growth Strategies

Why You Should Book That Early Morning Flight

Save money and time -- early-morning flights have their advantages.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 4 min read
