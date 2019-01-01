Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2013
Featured Article
Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
We're all in this together: Take a look at our exclusive list of 100 companies that are crowdfunding success stories.
Editor in Chief Amy Cosper on Innovation and the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
Over the past few years, social platforms have blossomed into a marketing playground and proved that communities have power.
How The Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies Raised Major Money
An inside look at how these entrepreneurs got the crowd to fund their businesses to the tune of some big bucks.
Related Articles
Finance
10 of the Most Innovative and Bizarre of the Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
There are plenty of intriguing companies on our Top 100 list, but from glowing plants to a life-sized origami boat, here's a look about some of the most bizarre.
Marketing
Branding Firm Wows With Fresh Package Designs
The Los Angeles branding firm Ferroconcrete designed a clean but bold reusable pouch for Kusin & Kusin's odor eliminating pet wipes.
Marketing
An Online Marketplace Brings Made-to-Order Goods to the Internet
On CustomMade.com, buyers post a photo or a description of what they want and craftspeople bid on the project.
Project Grow
Overwhelmed by Applicants, a Restaurant Turns to a Niche Job Site
After a mediocre experience with Craiglist, a French-Californian restaurant posts an ad on PoachedJobs (a job site for food and beverage industries) and achieves stellar results.
Technology
6 Tools Your Business Should Invest in for 2014
Software and platforms make it cheap and easy for your business to address everything from marketing, to brand management to human resources.
Technology
How to Create a Fun and Functional Website User Experience
Refinery29 had become cluttered and difficult to navigate. Enter Wolff Olins, the global brand consultancy that redesigned the site to create a clean but playful user experience.
Lifestyle
Meditation Site Promises to Help You De-Stress in 10 Minutes
Headspace,a guided-meditation platform, allows the busy entrepreneur to destress, reduce anxiety and refocus -- all in ten minutes.
Small Business Heroes
Why Venture Capitalists Don't Care About Your Pitch
Ideas are really the easy part of a startup; what VC's are increasingly looking for is the ability to execute.
Growth Strategies
Why You Should Book That Early Morning Flight
Save money and time -- early-morning flights have their advantages.