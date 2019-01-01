Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2013
Featured Article
Publishing Trend for 2014: A New Demand for Eye-Catching Cookbooks
Cookbooks' resurgence in popularity reflects a broadening of our food culture, spurred by the rise of food TV.
The Mommy Market
A look at inspiring Mompreneurs and their homegrown businesses.
Marketing Trend for 2014: Smaller Messaging Has a Big Impact
Increasingly, brands are marketing themselves via short-form social media.
Related Articles
Finance
Investing Trend for 2014: Equity Crowdfunding
No idea, no problem. Platforms like Upstart and Pave allow entrepreneurs to crowdfund from accredited investors in exchange for a small cut of their future incomes.
Technology
Employment Trend for 2014: Miserable Millennials
Unemployed and living with their parents, Millennials can't get no satisfaction.
Starting a Business
Global Startup Trend for 2014: Consider Brazil
With global events, a rising middle class and major investment opportunities, all eyes are on Brazil.
Growth Strategies
Fashion Trend for 2014: Country Couture on the Rise
Country music's crossover appeal is spurring interest in western apparel.
Growth Strategies
Ecommerce Trend for 2014: Buying Into the Subscription Service Model
Companies like Birchbox and Bitters + Bottles illustrate the benefits of subscription services: recurring revenue and deep customer relationships.
Small Business Heroes
Entertainment Trend for 2014: Low-Budget Movies=Big Business
Artistically bankrupt, low-budget films like Sharknado are big business.
Growth Strategies
Food and Beverage Trend for 2014: The Rise of Craft Distilleries
First came the craft brewing trend, and now craft distilleries are churning out premium hooch.
Technology
Tech Trend for 2014: The Risk in BYOD Offices
More work environments are adopting "bring you own device" policies but it's raising malware concerns.