Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2013

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2013
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Publishing Trend for 2014: A New Demand for Eye-Catching Cookbooks

Cookbooks' resurgence in popularity reflects a broadening of our food culture, spurred by the rise of food TV.

The Mommy Market

A look at inspiring Mompreneurs and their homegrown businesses.

Marketing Trend for 2014: Smaller Messaging Has a Big Impact

Increasingly, brands are marketing themselves via short-form social media.

Related Articles

Investing Trend for 2014: Equity Crowdfunding
Finance

Investing Trend for 2014: Equity Crowdfunding

No idea, no problem. Platforms like Upstart and Pave allow entrepreneurs to crowdfund from accredited investors in exchange for a small cut of their future incomes.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Employment Trend for 2014: Miserable Millennials
Technology

Employment Trend for 2014: Miserable Millennials

Unemployed and living with their parents, Millennials can't get no satisfaction.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read
Global Startup Trend for 2014: Consider Brazil
Starting a Business

Global Startup Trend for 2014: Consider Brazil

With global events, a rising middle class and major investment opportunities, all eyes are on Brazil.
Alexandra Schmidt | 4 min read
Fashion Trend for 2014: Country Couture on the Rise
Growth Strategies

Fashion Trend for 2014: Country Couture on the Rise

Country music's crossover appeal is spurring interest in western apparel.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Ecommerce Trend for 2014: Buying Into the Subscription Service Model
Growth Strategies

Ecommerce Trend for 2014: Buying Into the Subscription Service Model

Companies like Birchbox and Bitters + Bottles illustrate the benefits of subscription services: recurring revenue and deep customer relationships.
Matt Villano | 4 min read
Entertainment Trend for 2014: Low-Budget Movies=Big Business
Small Business Heroes

Entertainment Trend for 2014: Low-Budget Movies=Big Business

Artistically bankrupt, low-budget films like Sharknado are big business.
Daniel Dumas | 3 min read
Food and Beverage Trend for 2014: The Rise of Craft Distilleries
Growth Strategies

Food and Beverage Trend for 2014: The Rise of Craft Distilleries

First came the craft brewing trend, and now craft distilleries are churning out premium hooch.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Tech Trend for 2014: The Risk in BYOD Offices
Technology

Tech Trend for 2014: The Risk in BYOD Offices

More work environments are adopting "bring you own device" policies but it's raising malware concerns.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
Yes, Soup for You!

Yes, Soup for You!

The Original SoupMan has finally hit its stride.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
