My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2014

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2014
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

The 7 Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2014

These seven innovators are having a major influence on technology, healthcare and the government. We've got our eye on these powerful women. You should, too.

Despite Challenges, Franchising Continues to Rebound in 2014

The sector created an estimated 11,000 new establishments and 150,000-plus jobs in 2013, outpacing the overall U.S. economy in business formation and job growth.

Meet the Top Franchise of 2014

Positive culture and a commitment to health, family and safety have taken a 24-hour gym concept to the top of the 2014 Franchise 500.

Related Articles

Meet the Innovative Entrepreneurs Who Won Our Top Awards for 2013
Entrepreneurs

Meet the Innovative Entrepreneurs Who Won Our Top Awards for 2013

From thousands of entries we selected 15 finalists. then readers voted on their favorites. We hope you're as inspired by them as we are!
Jenna Schnuer | 12 min read
Tips for Handling Non-Stop Travel
Growth Strategies

Tips for Handling Non-Stop Travel

Constant business travel can test even the heartiest of road warriors. Here are some survival tactics for long stretches away from home.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 5 min read
A Tech-Driven Apparel Company Pockets Big Sales
Starting a Business

A Tech-Driven Apparel Company Pockets Big Sales

Scottevest has recorded steady revenue growth, expecting to finish 2013 with sales of $10 million.
John Patrick Pullen | 4 min read
The Top 5 Franchise Industries to Watch
Franchise

The Top 5 Franchise Industries to Watch

The companies in our Franchise 500 are showing dramatic gains. Here are the sectors that are leading the charge.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
How One Sandwich Company Cracked the Franchise Top 10
Small Business Heroes

How One Sandwich Company Cracked the Franchise Top 10

A focus on franchisee selection, training and operations helped Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches reach number five on the Franchise 500 list this year.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
The Esquire Guy's Guide to Asking for Advice
Entrepreneurs

The Esquire Guy's Guide to Asking for Advice

Best practices for picking your mentor's brain.
Ross McCammon Articles Editor, GQ magazine
A New Take on Vintage Design
Small Business Heroes

A New Take on Vintage Design

Apparel startup Homage combines period-correct design sensibilities with contemporary production techniques.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
How 3 Franchisees Beat the Odds
Ready For Anything

How 3 Franchisees Beat the Odds

Cancer, severe weather, economic uncertainty -- three franchise owners share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles to achieve success.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 7 min read
Keep Your New Year's Resolution: 7 Wearable Fitness Devices
Entrepreneurs

Keep Your New Year's Resolution: 7 Wearable Fitness Devices

You're out of excuses: The latest in wearable fitness tech syncs to your computer and smartphone, making it easier and more stylish than ever to get off of the couch.
Michelle Juergen | 2 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Green Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2019