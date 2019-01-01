Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2014
Featured Article
The 7 Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2014
These seven innovators are having a major influence on technology, healthcare and the government. We've got our eye on these powerful women. You should, too.
Despite Challenges, Franchising Continues to Rebound in 2014
The sector created an estimated 11,000 new establishments and 150,000-plus jobs in 2013, outpacing the overall U.S. economy in business formation and job growth.
Meet the Top Franchise of 2014
Positive culture and a commitment to health, family and safety have taken a 24-hour gym concept to the top of the 2014 Franchise 500.
Entrepreneurs
Meet the Innovative Entrepreneurs Who Won Our Top Awards for 2013
From thousands of entries we selected 15 finalists. then readers voted on their favorites. We hope you're as inspired by them as we are!
Growth Strategies
Tips for Handling Non-Stop Travel
Constant business travel can test even the heartiest of road warriors. Here are some survival tactics for long stretches away from home.
Starting a Business
A Tech-Driven Apparel Company Pockets Big Sales
Scottevest has recorded steady revenue growth, expecting to finish 2013 with sales of $10 million.
Franchise
The Top 5 Franchise Industries to Watch
The companies in our Franchise 500 are showing dramatic gains. Here are the sectors that are leading the charge.
Small Business Heroes
How One Sandwich Company Cracked the Franchise Top 10
A focus on franchisee selection, training and operations helped Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches reach number five on the Franchise 500 list this year.
Entrepreneurs
The Esquire Guy's Guide to Asking for Advice
Best practices for picking your mentor's brain.
Small Business Heroes
A New Take on Vintage Design
Apparel startup Homage combines period-correct design sensibilities with contemporary production techniques.
Ready For Anything
How 3 Franchisees Beat the Odds
Cancer, severe weather, economic uncertainty -- three franchise owners share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles to achieve success.
Entrepreneurs
Keep Your New Year's Resolution: 7 Wearable Fitness Devices
You're out of excuses: The latest in wearable fitness tech syncs to your computer and smartphone, making it easier and more stylish than ever to get off of the couch.