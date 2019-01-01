My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2014

Entrepreneur Magazine - April 2014
Featured Article

Introducing Entrepreneur's Top Brands of 2014: Learn Their Secrets

We present the companies that have generated the most trust among entrepreneurs as well as the lessons you can take from them.

How Steve Jobs Blew Up the Rules of Branding

By throwing out the approved checklist, Jobs got customers to meaningfully connect with the Apple brand.

17 Logos We Love

Brand identity in its purest form.

Branding 2014

The Top Brands in Food Service, Hotels, Retail and More

These brands took the No. 1 spot in various categories. Here's why.
Jason Daley | 14 min read
Small Business Heroes

The 120 Most Trusted Brands

We surveyed more than 5,000 Entrepreneur readers to learn the companies that elicit their greatest loyalty and trust. Here are the results.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
PR

The Esquire Guy on Handling a PR Crisis With Style

Effective damage control all comes down to the tone.
Ross McCammon Articles Editor, GQ magazine | 9 min read
Storytelling

There's an Art to Telling Your Brand's Story: 4 Ways to Get It Right

A compelling brand story gives your audience a way to connect with you.
Ann Handley | 5 min read
Bitcoin

What the Heck Is a Bitcoin Anyway?

And how can my business accept payments with the digital currency?
Mikal E. Belicove | 2 min read
Pricing

Advice for Making the Luxury Sell

When presenting and pricing luxury items, add to the product's perceived value while eliminating any suggestion of commoditization.
Coeli Carr | 3 min read
Websites

How to Build Your Personal Website in Less Than 10 Seconds

Strikingly pulls from LinkedIn to build customized websites in one easy step.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 2 min read
Aereo

Aereo CEO: 'We're on the Side of the Angels'

Aereo, which snatches over-the-air TV signals and streams them on the internet for a few dollars a month, is determined to prevail over the TV networks trying to bring it down.
Jason Ankeny | 11 min read
Ready For Anything

3 Ways for Women to Close the VC Gender Gap

Only 7 percent of U.S. venture capital deals go to women founders and CEOs. Let's change that statistic.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
