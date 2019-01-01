My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2014

Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2014
Featured Article

Our Annual Picks for the Best in Business Travel

The people, companies and locations that are improving the way we get around and our experience once we get there.

The Science Behind Crafting Contagious Content

Jonah Berger, a marketing professor a the Wharton School of Business, has identified six key drivers of virality.

How These 10 Marketing Campaigns Became Viral Hits

Any company can create word-of-mouth ad -- all it takes is a clever idea and skillful execution.

Travel Apps

Travel Tech: 4 Gadgets for Running Your Business on the Fly

Productivity tools for outside the office.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
Business Unusual

To Boost Tourism and Combat Erosion, This Company Is Installing Artifical Reefs in the Sea

Walter Marine has installed more than 35,000 reefs in waters in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Mexico and other countries.
Margaret Littman | 5 min read
Investors

How to Get Former Employers and Co-Workers to Invest in Your Startup

Three tips to keep in mind when asking people who once managed or worked with you for money.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
Innovation

These Two Innovative Diagnostic Devices Just Scored Big Funding

One is for early detection of ovarian cancer, the other is a microendoscope that gynecologists can use in their exam rooms. Both aim to make a difference in patients' lives.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
Franchisors

Meet the Franchisor Launching a Fundraising Platform for Potential Franchisees

Mandy Calara created an online crowdfunding platform that lets the friends, family and community of potential franchisees become investors.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Exit Strategies

The Ethics Coach on Exit Strategy Etiquette

The do's and don't of handling exit strategies and partnerships that have gone sour.
Gael O'Brien The Ethics Coach | 4 min read
Sales

4 Strategies for Handling a Sales Surge

When demand suddenly spikes, it's do or die time.
Paula Andruss | 3 min read
Venture Capital

Why Today's Bullish Economy Is Bad for VCs, But Good for You

A stable economy means less competition for scoring investment.
Sam Hogg Entrepreneur Contributor | 2 min read
Ready For Anything

What's a PEO and How Can It Help My Business?

Hint: It'll help out with all your business's HR needs.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
