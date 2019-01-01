Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2014
Featured Article
Entrepreneur's 100 Brilliant Companies
Each year we pick the ideas, companies, applications and inventions that have amazed us with their unique solutions to common problems or marketplace voids, executed in forms both ultra-high-tech and strikingly simple.
Hampton Creek Reinvents the Egg
The San Francisco startup has developed a plant-based substitute that's both cheaper and healthier than the real thing.
This Visual-Recognition App Lets You Shop the Streets
ASAP54 matches users' photos of apparel and accessories to identical or similar product images stored in its database.
Related Articles
100 Brilliant Companies
Meet the Universal Platform for Sharing Music
Bop.fm allows users of subscription music services to share songs and playlists with listeners of other services, such as Spotify.
100 Brilliant Companies
Want Last Night's Sports Game to Remain Spoiler Free? There's an App for That.
Spoiler Shield lets users to block all social media updates pertaining to certain TV shows and sports teams.
100 Brilliant Companies
How Your Smartphone Is Becoming Your Doctor
Withings has created a series of health-care devices designed to integrate seamlessly with your smartphone.
100 Brilliant Companies
Dixie Elixirs Wants to Become the First National Marijuana Brand
The company offers a range of cannabis products, including carbonated beverages, fudge bars and oil cartridges for vaporizer pens.
100 Brilliant Companies
This Startup Is Revolutionizing Mobility for Wheelchair Users
An electric car signals freedom for people with disabilities.
Small Business Heroes
This Software Is Making Ecommerce Companies Even Smarter
Meta data and machine-learning software leads buyers straight to what they want.
100 Brilliant Companies
The Case for Updating the Hiring Process
Hiring platform Smarterer wants employers to ditch the resumes and evaluate job candidates through assessment tests.
100 Brilliant Companies
Connecting Brands With Cheap, Fresh and Creative Talent
Advertising and digital marketing platform Zooppa partners with brands and agencies to create crowd-sourced commercials.
Productivity Apps
13 Business Productivity Apps for the Real-World Entrepreneur
Streamline your mobile marketing strategy with these easy-to-use tools.