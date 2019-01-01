My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2014

Entrepreneur Magazine - June 2014
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Entrepreneur's 100 Brilliant Companies

Each year we pick the ideas, companies, applications and inventions that have amazed us with their unique solutions to common problems or marketplace voids, executed in forms both ultra-high-tech and strikingly simple.

Hampton Creek Reinvents the Egg

The San Francisco startup has developed a plant-based substitute that's both cheaper and healthier than the real thing.

This Visual-Recognition App Lets You Shop the Streets

ASAP54 matches users' photos of apparel and accessories to identical or similar product images stored in its database.

Related Articles

Meet the Universal Platform for Sharing Music
100 Brilliant Companies

Meet the Universal Platform for Sharing Music

Bop.fm allows users of subscription music services to share songs and playlists with listeners of other services, such as Spotify.
Melinda Newman | 5 min read
Want Last Night's Sports Game to Remain Spoiler Free? There's an App for That.
100 Brilliant Companies

Want Last Night's Sports Game to Remain Spoiler Free? There's an App for That.

Spoiler Shield lets users to block all social media updates pertaining to certain TV shows and sports teams.
Matt Villano | 5 min read
How Your Smartphone Is Becoming Your Doctor
100 Brilliant Companies

How Your Smartphone Is Becoming Your Doctor

Withings has created a series of health-care devices designed to integrate seamlessly with your smartphone.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Dixie Elixirs Wants to Become the First National Marijuana Brand
100 Brilliant Companies

Dixie Elixirs Wants to Become the First National Marijuana Brand

The company offers a range of cannabis products, including carbonated beverages, fudge bars and oil cartridges for vaporizer pens.
Rob Reuteman | 4 min read
This Startup Is Revolutionizing Mobility for Wheelchair Users
100 Brilliant Companies

This Startup Is Revolutionizing Mobility for Wheelchair Users

An electric car signals freedom for people with disabilities.
Jason Ankeny | 5 min read
This Software Is Making Ecommerce Companies Even Smarter
Small Business Heroes

This Software Is Making Ecommerce Companies Even Smarter

Meta data and machine-learning software leads buyers straight to what they want.
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 5 min read
The Case for Updating the Hiring Process
100 Brilliant Companies

The Case for Updating the Hiring Process

Hiring platform Smarterer wants employers to ditch the resumes and evaluate job candidates through assessment tests.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Connecting Brands With Cheap, Fresh and Creative Talent
100 Brilliant Companies

Connecting Brands With Cheap, Fresh and Creative Talent

Advertising and digital marketing platform Zooppa partners with brands and agencies to create crowd-sourced commercials.
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 5 min read
13 Business Productivity Apps for the Real-World Entrepreneur
Productivity Apps

13 Business Productivity Apps for the Real-World Entrepreneur

Streamline your mobile marketing strategy with these easy-to-use tools.
Ann Handley | 5 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Green Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2019