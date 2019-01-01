Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2014
Featured Article
The Best Business Advice You'll Ever Get
We called on leading entrepreneurs to share the most valuable piece of advice they've received.
The Ethics Coach on Dealing With Entitled Employees
It's important to remember that 'want' and 'deserve' don't always overlap.
How to Make Predictive Analytics Work for Your Business
If used right, predictive analytics can take the guesswork out of understanding your customers so you can maximize sales opportunities.
Related Articles
Business Unusual
This Company Makes Money by Letting Civilians Drive Military Vehicles
"We've crushed cars and motor homes. We've even driven tanks through barns," says founder Tony Borglum
Airlines
Why Airline Loyalty May No Longer Pay Off
Reward programs have been eroding over the last 10 years as airlines shift their devotion to cold, hard, calculable dollars.
Building a Website
8 Ways to Build a More Welcoming Homepage
As the threshold to your business, your homepage should invite people in.
Online Reviews
6 Ways to Harness the Power of Review Sites
A review site is a great way for your business to get discovered online, but it can also bring inaccurate criticism.
New technology
Why Early Adopters Will Win the Franchise Game
A 'don't-rock-the-boat' strategy is no longer an acceptable option.
Design
Further Proof That a Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words
An app for marking up images streamlines a design firm's operations.
Digital Content
The Inside Story of Flipboard, the App That Makes Digital Content Look Magazine Glossy
How serial entrepreneur Mike McCue successfully positioned Flipboard at the forefront of a new era of digital media.
Employee Compensation
Should You Pay Employees an Hourly Wage or a Salary?
You may not have a choice.