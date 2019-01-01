Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2014
Featured Article
5 Ways to Know if Your Idea Could Become a Business
How to judge if you're on to something big.
The Idea vs. Execution Debate: Why Ideas Are Everything
Leonardo da Vinci never stopped exploring and challenging conventional wisdom. And neither should you.
Why Franchise Owners Have to Be Especially Careful on Social Media
For the franchise world—in which one negative comment can affect an entire system of corporate owners and franchisees—managing your reputation is especially critical.
Related Articles
Travel Tips
How to Make Sleeping on Business Trips Less of a Nightmare
Send business-trip sleep issues packing.
Money
Divide and Conquer: Why You Should Separate Your Personal and Business Funds
Many entrepreneurs struggle to separate the value of their business from their own net worth (and self-worth).
Work-Life Balance
No-Vacation Nation: Why Americans Feel That PTO Is NSFW
A look at why U.S. workers are afraid to take time off.
Ask a Geek
Is My Data Really Safe? Your Questions About Cloud-Based Storage, Answered.
One expert shares tips to ensure your data stays safe and secure in the cloud.
Social Media Marketing
The Six-Second Video Is a Big Business for Brands
Gary Vaynerchuk's viral video company, GrapeStory, gets paid up to $25,000 to create sponsored posts for brands on Vine, Instagram on Snapchat.
7 Ways to Detox Your Inbox
Find out how to cut through the e-mail clutter to save time and aggravation.
Pricing
This Software Company Wants to Help Retailers Compete Against Amazon
An engineer gives retailers a fighting chance in the online price wars.
Ready For Anything
Eataly Elevates Food Retail, Tastes Success. What's Next?
The New York City store is now a full-fledged tourist attraction, and the rest of the world is in the company's sights.
Buy local
At Eataly, Local Suppliers Are the Key Ingredient
The New York City-based Italian megastore has developed strong relationships with local small businesses.