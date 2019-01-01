Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2015
Featured Article
Meet the Winners of Our Entrepreneur of 2014 Awards
These entrepreneurs are the best of the best.
The Top 10 Franchises of 2015.
These 10 stars of Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500 list are leading the pack when it comes to growth and success.
The Fastest-Growing Sectors in the Franchise Industry
The companies on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list are showing big gains. These are the sectors that are taking the lead.
Related Articles
Franchises
For Franchises, Small Changes Are a Big Deal
Dealing with changes in operations can be difficult, particularly for a large franchise. Here's how some of the most popular chains are able to do it.
Editor's Note
The Future Isn't What It Used to Be
Yes, the future can be scary. But it's also full of opportunity.
Entrepreneur360
Announcing Entrepreneur 360, Our Index of the Most Entrepreneurial Companies
The Entrepreneur 360 Performance Index takes a holistic approach to ranking companies and quantifying qualitative aspects of business.
Sharing Economy
How to Launch a Business in the Sharing Economy
Here are five factors to consider when starting a Airbnb-type platform.
Marijuana
High Stakes: How This Marijuana Company Gained Buzz in a Budding Market
Though G FarmaLabs is now a leader in the cannabis industry, it took time before success sprouted.
Fashion Design
How These Founders Reinvented the Apron and Won Over Celebrity Chefs
Founded in 2012, H&B now supplies aprons for more than 700 restaurant clients across the globe.
Esquire Guy
Why 'Grabbing' Coffee Has to Go
The Esquire Guy has had it with noncommittal meetings. So stop grabbing and start having.
The Fix
How This Company Made Its Customer Support 'More Human'
Fitocracy needed customer support for its 1.5 million users, so it took to the cloud, and business took off.
Ready For Anything
Bottom's Up: How a Kombucha Bar Took Root in Virginia
A small-batch brewer rethinks the probiotic favorite.