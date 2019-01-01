Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2015
Featured Article
6 Lies They Teach in Business School
Sometimes, the lessons you learn from life experience contradict the ones you learned in the classroom.
Why Entrepreneurs are Shepherds of Renaissance
Entrepreneur's editor-in-chief Amy Cosper proves why her degree in art history is relevant in business journalism, and why relevance is imperative in business.
How a NY Food Cart Is Becoming an International Brick-and-Mortar Chain
The Halal Guys dish on opening a franchise of brick-and-mortar eateries.
Related Articles
Startup Financing
How to Buy a Business With Seller Financing
A look at when seller financing makes sense and how to vet the deal.
Business Travel
From Hotels to Airports: Our 2015 Business Travel Award Winners
Check out the best of the best in business travel this year.
Innovators
Meet Y Combinator's Bold Whiz Kid Boss
Sam Altman is redefining the venture capital firm's identity and making bold moves. After one year on the job, has his strategy paid off?
Esquire Guy
How to Handle Confrontation at Work
Confronting someone doesn't have to be a defensive maneuver or a counterattack.
Internet of Things
Out of the Loop on the Internet of Things? Here's a Brief Guide.
An expert weighs in on how Web 3.0 will affect small businesses.
Innovation
How Product Hunt Rose to the Top
The website attracts hundreds of thousands of readers monthly. Find out why.
The Fix
How a Data-Driven Meal Delivery Service Cooks Up Exactly What Customers Want
With help from some San Francisco-based software, Munchery can track customers' order histories and preferences. The results taste like success.
Partnerships
How to Protect Your Company From Your Business Partner's Divorce
Make sure problems in one partner's personal life don't wreak professional havoc.
VC
Is Your Business Idea Too Weird for a VC?
If your business doesn't firmly fit the mold, don't be discouraged.