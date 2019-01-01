Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2015
Featured Article
How to Build Up Your Willpower Muscle.
Steely resolve and self-control can usher an entrepreneur past the inevitable challenges to long-awaited rewards. But how best to tap into the secret weapon of willpower?
Willpower Is Your Secret Weapon
It defies logic. It defies science. And entrepreneurs everywhere are proving that it can change the world.
How Sriracha Got So Hot
The conquering condiment is changing the way Americans eat.
Travel
More U.S. Workers are Mixing Business and Pleasure
A blended lifestyle of work and play gains traction among travelers.
Project Grow
How a Developer Boot Camp Marched Its Way to Millions
A hands-on continuing education model for software engineers takes off.
Franchises
Will These Franchises From Down Under Come Out on Top in America?
Australians are franchise fanatics -- and their eyes are on U.S. expansion.
Mobile Apps
How This Ex-Googler Is Reinventing the Way Security Cameras Work
Carter Maslan's app Camio only gives you the footage you might actually use.
Project Grow
The Truth About Facebook and Millennials
Reports of Facebook's demise among teens have been greatly exaggerated. Here, some marketing lessons from the kids and the unique ways they use their favorite undead platform.
Ready For Anything
Need to Hire? The Benefits of Using a Staffing Agency.
A staffing franchise helps U.S. employers keep pace with a just-in-time work force.
Ask the Money Guy
Should You License Your Product?
An expert breaks down the good and the bad of licensing to help you decide.
Funding
Anatomy of a VC Deal: How One Seattle Startup Raised $12.5 Million
We'll take you through the entire process, from pitch decks to cut checks.
Ready For Anything
How to Welcome New Ideas and New Employees
An expert weighs in on how to adjust to constructive feedback and fresh faces so that everyone feels at ease.